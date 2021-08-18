An Evening of Magic and Comedy: 7-8:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Comedy Machine to present "An Evening of Magic and Comedy" on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.World-acclaimed magician Johnny "Ace" Palmer, named the #1 close-up magician in the world, headlines the show. He will be joined by comedians Andy Kern and Steven Briggs. "An Evening of Magic and Comedy" will headline at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.