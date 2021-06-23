Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, June 23
Pandemic Booms and Busts: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 480-929-0292; Free; Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many local Arizona businesses, especially restaurants, have struggled to adapt and operate during these ever-changing times; https://go.evvnt.com/801108-0.
Dancing On The Square: 7-10 p.m.; Heritage Square, Flagstaff; Come learn social dancing for free every summer Wednesday evening downtown in Heritage Square!, with a Swing or Latin lesson from 7:00 to 8:00 pm followed by dancing from 8:00 to 10:00 pm.
Wednesday Meet up: 5-7 p.m.; Whisk & Whisky, 601 Piccadilly Drive, Flagstaff; Single Retirees; https://go.evvnt.com/806785-0.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, June 23rd; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-159519241345.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, June 24
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A program to develop stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/787912-0.
How To Create The Marriage You Want In Less Than 90 Days:
5-6 p.m.; Flagstaff; Free; This online workshop will reveal all the truths about marriage that no one's ever taught us, and how to transform it into one you desire; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/how-to-create-the-marriage-you-want-in-less-than-90-days-flagstaff-tickets-159921344045.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: Bending the Sex Binary—The Lived Experiences of Intersex People: 5:30-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-2672; Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series, “An Open Door: Diversity in 2021” explores diversity and inclusion through multiple lenses and features engaging and timely topics;
