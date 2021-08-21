Saturday, August 21

Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces 2021 Summertime Tardeada: 12-7 p.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 224 So. Kendrick St., Flagstaff. Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces celebrates return of Flagstaff Summertime Tardeada on Aug. 21, 2021 All veterans are encouraged to attend so they can participate in the traditional group photo and receive their veterans recognition certificates. To celebrate and recognize Flagstaff's Hispanic roots, Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces invites the public to attend its sixth annual "Flagstaff Summertime Tardeada, Mariachi and Folklorico Festival" from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 224 S. Kendrick St., Flagstaff. The event is FREE, open to the public and has drawn upwards of 400 visitors in past years.What is a Tardeada? It's a vibrant afternoon festival and social dance celebrating Flagstaff's Hispanic culture and community history. The festival's goal is to celebrate the legacy of Flagstaff's Hispanic culture through entertainment, music, dance, art, food and exhibits. All veterans are encouraged to to attend so they can participate in the traditional group photo and receive their veterans recognition certificates. The entertainment stage will feature Mariachi Herencia de Cuco Del Cid from Tucson, Ballet Folklorico de Colores — Flagstaff and dance music to conclude the celebration from Nueva Vibra from TucsonA raffle. Mexican and regular barbeque food will be sold as a fundraiser for the Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces' Cultural Heritage Fund. A Mariachi Mass will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Lydia Anaya, 2021president@flagstaffnuestrasraices.org, 928-699-3345. https://flagstaffnuestrasraices.org.