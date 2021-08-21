Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, August 21
Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces 2021 Summertime Tardeada: 12-7 p.m. Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 224 So. Kendrick St., Flagstaff. Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces celebrates return of Flagstaff Summertime Tardeada on Aug. 21, 2021 All veterans are encouraged to attend so they can participate in the traditional group photo and receive their veterans recognition certificates. To celebrate and recognize Flagstaff's Hispanic roots, Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces invites the public to attend its sixth annual "Flagstaff Summertime Tardeada, Mariachi and Folklorico Festival" from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 224 S. Kendrick St., Flagstaff. The event is FREE, open to the public and has drawn upwards of 400 visitors in past years.What is a Tardeada? It's a vibrant afternoon festival and social dance celebrating Flagstaff's Hispanic culture and community history. The festival's goal is to celebrate the legacy of Flagstaff's Hispanic culture through entertainment, music, dance, art, food and exhibits. All veterans are encouraged to to attend so they can participate in the traditional group photo and receive their veterans recognition certificates. The entertainment stage will feature Mariachi Herencia de Cuco Del Cid from Tucson, Ballet Folklorico de Colores — Flagstaff and dance music to conclude the celebration from Nueva Vibra from TucsonA raffle. Mexican and regular barbeque food will be sold as a fundraiser for the Flagstaff Nuestras Raíces' Cultural Heritage Fund. A Mariachi Mass will be held at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Lydia Anaya, 2021president@flagstaffnuestrasraices.org, 928-699-3345. https://flagstaffnuestrasraices.org.
Flagstaff Finest Vegetable Garden tour: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Warner's Nursery & Landscape Co., 1101 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; 928--699-8870; $15; Tour 8 gardens throughout Flagstaff. Directions/Maps/Ticket ($15) can be purchased at Warner's beginning at 9am. Sponsored and co-hosted by the Coconino Master Gardener Association; https://go.evvnt.com/852085-0.
FREE Natural Childbirth Workshop: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Private Residence, Flagstaff; Join us as we do a deep dive into all things physiological birth! All are welcome, you don’t have to be pregnant to attend. RSVP by email for location address. FREE—lunch included; https://go.evvnt.com/825622-0.
CCC booth at the Southside Community/Student Welcome Back Event:
11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 21, 203 E. Brannen Ave., 203 E. Brannen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-226-4312; Visit the CCC booth at the Southside Community/Student Welcome Back.
Bingo: AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-773-0084; Join us for bingo and chance to win cash prizes! Snack bar available; https://go.evvnt.com/856393-0.
Flag Hi Class of 1971 50th Reunion 3-8 p.m.; Elks Lodge, 2101 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; 408-472-9026; $30; See our website: www.fhsreunions1923.wixsite.com/50threunion for details and register; https://go.evvnt.com/856170-0.
Basic Archery Clinic: 4-7 p.m.; Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Learn the basics of bows and arrows, using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. This introductory program emphasizes understanding the terminology and equipment, shooting safety, and developing basic archery skills. Most importantly, there will be plenty of hands-on fun! No previous archery experience necessary. The cost for this program is $28 for Adults (18 and older) and $17 for Youth (8 - 17 years old). There is a non-refundable credit card processing fee applied at check-out. Skip the processing fee by registering and paying with cash or a check at the Parks & Recreation Office (https://coconino.az.gov/274/Parks-Recreation) , located at Fort Tuthill County Park (https://coconino.az.gov/279/Fort-Tuthill-County-Park) Program Age Category Multigenerational Location Archery Range at Fort Tuthill County Park Instructor CCPR Staff; http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fflagstaff-az%2Fmartial-arts%2Farchery-clinics%2Fbasic-archery-clinic-2021-77203665?cmp=39-34-464039.
Black Lemon at the Gopher Hole: 9:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Eclectic indie/Americana band Black Lemon brings their Best of Flag award-winning mix of covers and originals to the Gopher Hole stage at the Hotel Weatherford from 9:30-12:30 on Saturday, August 21;
Modern Day Bodhisattva: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center, 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. Buddha's example of peace and compassion has made a lasting impression in the world and inspired many people to enter a spiritual path. By following in his footsteps we too can discover a life of great meaning and benefit others.During this very special weekend course, Gen -la Jampa will explain how we can transform all our daily activities into the Bodhisattva's path to enlightenment. International Kadampa Retreat Center, info@meditationinnnorthernarizona.org, https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/modernbodhi.
No Cover - Bear Cole at The McMillan Dance Flagstaff: 10 p.m.-2 a.m. The McMillan, 2 Historic Rte. 66, Flagstaff. No Cover! This is a free Dance Flagstaff event hosted by 1st Drop Entertainment. Bear Cole will bring decades of DJ Experience to The McMillan in Downtown Flagstaff. Bear is known for an Open Format approach to dance. He has held full time residencies at clubs in Scottsdale, Las Vegas, Tempe, and Flagstaff! Be ready for Hip-Hop, Dance, Latin, House, Dance Hall/Reggae/Afro, EDM, Trap, Funk, OldSchool, Alternative Rock, Metal, and more! The McMillan bar staff will be serving up late night drink specials all night. The party starts at 10pm and goes until they make us close. (that means 2am)If you are looking for a touch of something different, with a fun all wood dance floor, and a diverse DJ with decades of experience come down to the McMillan and Let's Dance Flagstaff! Bear Cole, bear@1stdrop.co, 4807033980. https://1stdrop.co.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, August 22
Latino Night at The Museum Club: 1 p.m.- 12 a.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-440-5214; Latino night, Bloody Mary bar and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/855411-0.
BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at DRINKING HORN: 7-8:30 p.m.; Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; $11; Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-brewery-comedy-tour-at-drinking-horn-tickets-152463232633.
'The Sleeping Beauty' Bolshoi Ballet: 1-3:45 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival presents Ballet in Cinema on Sunday, Aug. 22 when it hosts the big screen encore of "The Sleeping Beauty" from the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. There will be one show at 1 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "The Sleeping Beauty" features music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and choreography by Yuri Grigorovich. The cast includes principal dancers Olga Smirnova and Semyon Chudin in the lead roles, accompanied by the corps de ballet from the Bolshoi. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$15 general admission; $12.50 for Film Sedona members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
