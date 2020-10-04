Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Custody and Visitation by Non Parents and Grandparents: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk by Donna Hougen of Hougen Family Law about non-parent custody, visitation and step-parent adoption online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait: Tuesday and 4 and 7 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with "Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Exhibition on Screen's intensely compelling film on Lucian Freud reveals the life and work of a modern master though a unique exhibition of his self-portraits at the Royal Academy of Arts, London. Freud made self-portraits for the whole of his life which intersected his controversial private life and reflected his shifting relationship with paint. His intense and unflinching gaze has produced a body of powerful, figurative works that places him in the forefront of great British painting. The film journeys through this landmark exhibition in which Freud turns his critical eye firmly on himself.Notoriety followed the grandson of Sigmund Freud: he was a key figure in London's radical post-war art scene and his work reveals a great story to be enjoyed on the big screen. Audiences will have a front row seat to view Freud's powerful and intimate self-portraits.In collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, the Royal Academy of Arts' extraordinary exhibition will display more than 50 paintings, prints and drawings spanning nearly seven decades of Freud's self-portraiture, brought together for the first time in history. They give a fascinating insight into both his psyche and his development as a painter from his earliest portrait painted in 1939 to the final one executed 64 years later. When seen together, his portraits represent an engrossing study into the dynamic of ageing and the process of self-representation.Highlighting paintings such as Man with a Feather, Reflection with Two Children (Self-portrait), Hotel Bedroom, Interior with Plant, Reflection Listening and his masterpiece Painter Working Reflection, this film features key interviews with past sitters, friends and leading art experts such as Tim Marlow (Artistic Director, Royal Academy of Arts, London), Martin Gayford (Art Critic and Writer) and Catherine Lampert (Art Curator and Writer) among others.Notably, the film includes access to Lucian Freud's early works and a rare visit to Lucian Freud's painting studio, which remains as it was when he died in 2011.Along with insight and commentary by the exhibition curators Andrea Tarsia (Royal Academy of Arts, London), Jasper Sharp (Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna) and David Dawson (Artist), this remarkable film is a must-see for anyone interested in discovering more about the man behind the some of the most talked about portraits in modern art history and, more broadly, the London artworld.The festival is proud to be the official host of the Exhibition on Screen Series, joining hundreds of theatres around the globe for this special exhibition on screen. Cinema guests can now enjoy unprecedented high definition access into the lives of renowned artists, their art and the fabulous museums and galleries that are the custodians of such masterpieces.The Exhibition on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery."Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theater and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
One Team Scavenger Hunt: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555695060.
Writers Who Lunch: Noon-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633819-0.
FAFSA Open Hours: 3 p.m. Oct. 6, Flagstaff; 928-523-9654; The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is now open! Receive FREE assistance completing the form from the NACRC.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: 6:30-8 p.m.; First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff; $5; Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915209296.
Trivia at Hops on Birch: 7:30-10 p.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; Trivia every Tuesday at Hops! Sign up starts at 7:30, prizes for winning teams.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Online Hypnotherapy Classes for Cancer Patients: 2-3:30 p.m. Online - Zoom video call. Free Hypnotherapy Workshop for Cancer Patients. More Information at: https://arizonaintegrativehypnotherapy.com/cscaz. Hosted by Cancer Support Community of Northern Arizona; cscaz.org and Arizona Integrative; Hypnotherapyarizonaintegrativehypnotherapy.com.
Landlord-Tenant Clinic: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Housing Problems? Join us for this free Legal Talk by DNA-People's Legal Services to get more information about your landlord/tenant issue or to answer general housing questions online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Bankruptcy: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Filing for Bankruptcy? Join us for this free and informative AZCourtHelp Legal Talk by Michael Gordon of Gordon & Gordon Attorneys at Law, P.L.L.C. online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Oct. 7, Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555697066.
Stand Tall, Don't Fall: 2-3 p.m.; Oct. 7, Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; $8; Want to improve your balance? Your mood? Your flexibility and coordination? Your mental clarity? This class is unique so come check it out;
First Shots: 5:30-7:45 p.m.; Oct. 7, Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; $20; If you've been interested in firearms, this is the perfect introduction class for you!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/october-first-shots-tickets-117315422587.
Career Event for COCONINO HIGH SCHOOL Students & Graduates 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 7, Career Event, IZABEL Street, FLAGSTAFF; Free; Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for FLAGSTAFF HIGH SCHOOL Students & Graduates: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 7, Career Event, ELM Avenue, FLAGSTAFF; Free; Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for CollegeAmerica Students & 2020 Graduates: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 7, Career Event, MALPAIS, FLAGSTAFF; Free; Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for COCONINO COMMUNITY COLLEGE Students & 2020 Graduates: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 7, Career Event, LONE TREE, FLAGSTAFF; Free; Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-for-coconino-comm-college-students-2020-graduates-tickets-119134351051.
Career Event for NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY Students & 2020 Graduates: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Oct. 7, Career Event, KNOLES Drive, FLAGSTAFF; Free; Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-for-northern-arizona-university-students-2020-graduates-tickets-119148890539.
Flagstaff Ukulele Jam: 6:30-8 p.m.; Oct. 7, Montoya Community Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; Interested in the ukulele? Want to get together and jam? Flagstaff Ukulele Jam welcomes all levels and ages of ukulele players. Join us once a week to play with others in our community; Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Oct. 7, 1 E. Rte 66, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915211302.
Northern Arizona Fly Casters: 7-10 p.m.; Oct. 7, AZ Game and Fish Flagstaff Office, 3500 Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff; 928-814-3596; Free; "Trout Unlimited, Grand Canyon Chapter/Northern Arizona Flycasters Monthly Meeting Wednesday, 8 January 2020 7:00 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/635651-0.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!