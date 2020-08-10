Tuesday, Aug. 11

Plant Talk - Uses for Hummingbird Mint: 12 p.m. Museum of Northern Arizona livestream. Hummingbird Mint (Poliomintha incana) is not just a favorite of hummingbirds. Named the "2019 Herb of the Year" by the International Herb Association, this native plant has culinary and medicinal uses, as well as being beautiful in the home garden. Ethnobotanist Phyllis Hogan shares uses for hummingbird mint. Phyllis has more than 40 years of experience practicing and teaching in the American Southwest. She and Michael Moore co-founded the Arizona Ethnobotanical Research Association, a nonprofit foundation committed to the investigation, documentation and preservation of traditional plant uses in Arizona and the greater southwest. She helped establish the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Garden at MNA as a place to continue teaching about native medicinal plants. Museum of Northern Arizona, info@musnaz.org, 928-774-5211. https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.