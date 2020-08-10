Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers
Tuesday, Aug. 11
Plant Talk - Uses for Hummingbird Mint: 12 p.m. Museum of Northern Arizona livestream. Hummingbird Mint (Poliomintha incana) is not just a favorite of hummingbirds. Named the "2019 Herb of the Year" by the International Herb Association, this native plant has culinary and medicinal uses, as well as being beautiful in the home garden. Ethnobotanist Phyllis Hogan shares uses for hummingbird mint. Phyllis has more than 40 years of experience practicing and teaching in the American Southwest. She and Michael Moore co-founded the Arizona Ethnobotanical Research Association, a nonprofit foundation committed to the investigation, documentation and preservation of traditional plant uses in Arizona and the greater southwest. She helped establish the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Garden at MNA as a place to continue teaching about native medicinal plants. Museum of Northern Arizona, info@musnaz.org, 928-774-5211. https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.
Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 tests/pruebas: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Cada dia, Lunes-Viernes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., gratis. Free. COVID-19 testing daily, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. For more information, visit the library's Facebook page.
Prenatal Support Group: 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928 525 6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Child Support Services: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Questions about Child Support? Learn how it works and where to get help at this free online Legal Talk at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov, 9282744239. https://azcourthelp.org/.
Birth to Five: Ages & Stages - Advanced Skills for Interventions: 1300 S. Yale St., 1300 S. Yale St., Flagstaff. 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. This training is for AHCCCS Providers that are intermediate to advanced level of practice with the Birth to Five populations. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=8894552b_birth_to_five:_ages_&amp;_stages_-_advanced_skills_for_interventions
Citizens' Climate Lobby: Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. (928) 699-3441. 6:30-7:30 p.m., Do something positive about climate change.
