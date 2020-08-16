Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers
Sunday, Aug. 16
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: Flagstaff High School;, 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more!
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_videoMonday,
Monday, Aug. 17
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
TWAW August Flagstaff Meeting: Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff. 6-8 p.m. We will be working on malfunctions.
Gamblers Anonymous: Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 6-7 p.m., Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Virtual Plant Talk - Water Conservation in the Garden: 12 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona Facebook page. Plants need water, but water is a precious resource. In this video tour, see the ways that water is gathered, stored, and conserved in the Colton Community Garden. Some might work for your own garden.Each Tuesday MNA experts share knowledge about native plants and gardening in Flagstaff. Once posted, videos remain accessible on the MNA Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. 12-1:30 p.m. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Visit the library Facebook page for more.
Virtual Prenatal Meetup Group: 928-607-3706. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others. Join on zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/637668559.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928 525 6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
