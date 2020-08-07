Friday, Aug. 7

Sinom, The People with Lomayumtewa Ishii: 1-5 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St. "Lomawusiuma" was born in 1989 on the Hopi Reservation. He is of the Rabbit Tobacco Clan and is from the village of Sichomovi, First Mesa. He attended schools in Flagstaff and this is where he currently resides. "Loma" has always been interested in art and has been producing numerous paintings and drawings since he was a youth. His work is a reflection of his understandings of Hopi teachings, environments and communities, and how Hopi pasts have a direct link to our multi-faceted worlds of today.The exhibition name, Sinom, can be described as the word for People, in the Hopi tribal language. The works are inspired by the artist's Hopi heritage, sharing his culture through the arts. This influence is strong, universal and promotes everlasting hope, unity and peaceful co-existence of all people. Each piece of work is unique, the use of lines and symmetrical symbolism are fine-tuned, colorful, flowing and is a base for creating one more nurturing everlasting imaginative dance for the audience. Artwork can be viewed in person at the gallery and online at www.theheartbox.space.