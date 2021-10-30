Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Oct. 30
Zombie Viking Mead March: Are you making your Halloween/Álfblót/Samhain weekend plans too? Be sure and mark down Saturday for our annual Viking Zombie March! We will meet around 2 p.m. to do makeup and garb. Then start our downtown march at 3 p.m., heading towards Cornish Pasty for a mead on tap. We might even pull a few stragglers into the group on our way. Then, the Viking zombies head back out, this time towards Uptown Pub for another fermented honey treat Then, back to the Mead Hall to give a hearty Skål and prepare for the Drinking Horn costume contest at 8 p.m. Come celebrate spooky times and show off your fun creativity at the Hall! 3 categories with Drinking Horn prizes: Top overall, Best Viking themed, Best non-Viking themed. 21+ free to enter.
Halloween Show: 6 p.m. Heliosheath & Dead Dudes at AWAKava Coffee. Heliosheath is an alternative metal trio founded in the summer of 2017 by frontman and songwriter Ryan Binkley. Struggling to cope with depressive episodes and other personal turmoil, he started the project out of a need for an emotional outlet. Looking to flesh out a permanent lineup, he recruited twin brothers Eli Johnson (drums) and Zack Johnson (bass) to join the group. In 2018, Ryan moved to Flagstaff to attend Northern Arizona University. Wanting to break into the local scene, he recruited bassist Haley Evans and drummer Daniel Langdorf to act as a Flagstaff-based lineup. Heliosheath boasts an aggressive sound inspired by the post-grunge and alternative metal acts of the late 1990s and 2000s.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Trunk or Treat: Celebrate Halloween this Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cancer Support Community Arizona’s (CSCAZ’s) annual Trunk or Treat Event at 914 N. San Francisco St. in Flagstaff. The safe and fun-filled afternoon, which will be held outdoors, is free and open to the public. Arizonans of all ages are invited to come dressed in their Halloween costumes while enjoying a Trunk or Treat “walk-thru” experience featuring plenty of treats for hungry trick-or-treaters. In addition, there will be games, fun fall activities, face painting, and balloon artists. This Halloween Trunk or Treat event gives northern Arizona residents an opportunity to support Northern Arizona University’s social work students and CSCAZ at the same time. Social work students from NAU will be running this family-friendly event for the community as part of their social training course. They are also raising money for CSCAZ at www.cscaz.org/northernarizona as part of their course grade.
Mead & Candy Pairing: 11 a.m. Drinking Horn, 108 E. Route 66. Come to the Mead Hall this Halloween and treat yourself to some flavorful fun! Choose a taster of mead flavor, choose your expert candy pairing, taste the amazingness and show off your expert skills! $1 gets you the mead and candy, but only one per person please. (But feel free to continue your pairing adventure afterwards with another taster or full glass of mead!)
Trunk or Treat: 1 p.m., American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Bring the kiddies for ghoul time! Sponsored by the Ladies Auxiliary.
Sunday Bingo: Noon, at the American Legion, 204 W. Birch Ave. Come play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available.
