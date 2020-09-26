Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Sep. 26
Career Event for NAU Students & 2020 Graduates: Knoles Drive. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for CollegeAmerica Students & 2020 Graduates: Career Event, Malpais, Flagstaff. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Career Event for Coconino Community College Students & 2020 Graduates: Lone Tree campus. 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Free. Career Event for Colleges Students & 2020 Graduates Virtual Event Options Available. Soporte en español disponible.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy ones.
Women's Share Healing Circle: Zoom Online, Flagstaff. 10-11:30 a.m., Free. We all experience challenges on our journey of life. Come connect and share with other women so you can feel supported, seen, and heard.
County Sustainable Building Tour - Superpowers of Sustainable Building Scavenger Hunt: 928-679-8873. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The County Sustainable Building Program is hosting our annual Sustainable Building Tour in partnership with the Flagstaff Festival of Science.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
An Intro to Continuing Education & Career Prep: 928-523-1803. 11 a.m.-noon, Northern Arizona College Resource Center (NACRC) presents a workshop on continuing education and career preparation.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
Sunday, Sep 27
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff. 928-853-2382. 8 a.m.-noon, Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more!
Streaming | National Astronomy Day & International Observe the Moon Night: 6:30-8 p.m. Online - Live Stream, https://youtu.be/Lows6sLswtU, Flagstaff. National Astronomy Day & International Observe the Moon NightPart 1 6:30-7:15 pm: Robert Burnham and his Celestial HandbookRobert Burnham, Jr. compiled one of the most popular astronomy books ever — the three-volume "observing bible," Burnham's Celestial Handbook — while working at Lowell Observatory in the mid-20th century. However, Burnham's life was tragic in many ways. In celebration of National Astronomy Day, we will take a look at the complicated man who brought the wonders of space to people around the world. Lowell Observatory Historian Kevin Schindler will host a discussion with journalist Tony Ortega, who in 1998 wrote the defining account of Burnham's life; Donna Courtney, Burnham's niece and only surviving relative; and Brian Skiff, renowned sky expert who has worked for nearly 40 years at Lowell Observatory as an observer and research scientist. Part 2: 7:15-8 p.m.: Celebrate International Observe the Moon Night with live views of the moon from the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (weather permitting). Join Lowell Observatory educators for a tour of the moon's surface and learn about past and future lunar exploration.*Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! https://youtu.be/Lows6sLswtU.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Shakespeare Allowed: The Flagstaff Public Library and the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival host the public-participation reading of one entire Shakespeare play each month, virtually. Visit FlagShakes on Facebook for more information.
'Jonas Kaufmann: My Vienna' Concert on Screen: 1-2:40 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Jonas Kaufmann: My Vienna" for two shows only on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26 and 27 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Jonas Kaufmann: My Vienna" is a deeply personal tribute by the star tenor to the world-famous melodies from the birthplace of waltz and operetta. Filmed live in the magical setting of the Wiener Konzerthaus in Vienna, the concert features popular Viennese music from "Die Fledermaus" and "Wienerblut" by Johann Strauss and Franz Lehár's "The Merry Widow", plus many classic songs inspired by the city of Vienna. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
