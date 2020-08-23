Tuesday, Aug. 25

Plant Talk - Landscaping for biodiversity: 12 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona Zoom session. The museum grounds may look completely natural and untended, but actually they were carefully planned and planted to recreate a natural ecosystem that serves the needs of diverse creatures, from the lizards that sun on rocks and the birds feeding in the bushes, to the people walking up to the museum. Join John Taylor from Terra BIRDS for this virtual tour of the grounds to learn how this resilient and sustainable landscaping was created, and how to use similar techniques in your own outdoor spaces. For more, contact MNA at info@musnaz.org, 928-774-5211. https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.