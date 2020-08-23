Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers
Sunday, Aug. 23
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 400 W. Elm Ave. 8 a.m.-noon, Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Shakespeare Allowed: 3-5 p.m. Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival hosts the public-participation reading of one entire Shakespeare play each month virtually. Find our more on the FlagShakes Facebook page.
Monday, Aug. 24
Fall 2020 Priority Registration at Coconino Community College: 2800 S. Lone Tree Road, Flagstaff. 928-226-4323. 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Free. "Fall 2020 Priority Registration at Coconino Community College Don’t miss out on the perfect fall course schedule. Fall 2020 priority registration opens Monday, August 24.
Gamblers Anonymous: Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 6-7 p.m., Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Plant Talk - Landscaping for biodiversity: 12 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona Zoom session. The museum grounds may look completely natural and untended, but actually they were carefully planned and planted to recreate a natural ecosystem that serves the needs of diverse creatures, from the lizards that sun on rocks and the birds feeding in the bushes, to the people walking up to the museum. Join John Taylor from Terra BIRDS for this virtual tour of the grounds to learn how this resilient and sustainable landscaping was created, and how to use similar techniques in your own outdoor spaces. For more, contact MNA at info@musnaz.org, 928-774-5211. https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.
Sharon Manor Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence: 11-11:30 a.m. Webinar. Join us to learn about the services provided by Sharon Manor Transitional Housing for Survivors of Domestic Violence within Coconino County at this free AZCourtHelp Legal Talk online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
