Living the Dream: How to get your writing in print: 3-5 p.m. Flagstaff City - Coconino County public library, 300 West Aspen Ave. Join expert writers who are living the dream. What would you like to learn about? Creating your own blog? Self-publishing? Standard publishing? Short stories and literary magazines? Rotate from expert to expert for short bursts of wisdom. Use intermission to follow up with your favorites. www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org.

Flagstaff Model Railroad Club March Open House: 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Fort Tuthill Building 3, Ft. Tuthill Loop. Come join us Saturday at the Flagstaff Model Railroad Club's March Open House. See the trains run, visit with members and see the new Hill Valley lighting project completed. www.flagmrrc.org.

The Force Is With Our People Exhibition: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N Fort Valley Rd. Star Wars has had a strong influence on many contemporary Native artists, whose art reflects the images and themes of the popular series. This exhibition features work by more than 20 different contemporary Native artists, including paintings, prints, posters, t-shirts, jewelry, figures, carvings and pottery, and explores the reasons Star Wars resonates with them.www.musnaz.org.