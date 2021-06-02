Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, June 2
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, June 2nd; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-156546134703.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, June 3
Prop 207 Training: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Flagstaff 103 Training Room, 100 W. Kaibab Lane., Flagstaff; Free; Prop 207 Questions and Answers; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prop-207-training-tickets-153847872127.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A program to develop stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/785320-0.
Summit High School Graduation: 4-6 p.m.; Summit High School, 4000 N. Cummings, Flagstaff; Free; Please register for two tickets for this years' graduation ceremonies. Only two guest tickets per graduate; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summit-high-school-graduation-tickets-152584497339.
4-Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat: 5 p.m.- 11 a.m.; Pachamama Sacred Medicines, Main, Flagstaff; Free; 4 Day Sacred Medicines Retreat (Sacred Mother and Father Medicine Circles); https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4-day-sacred-medicines-celebration-retreat-tickets-155575904719.
