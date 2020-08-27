Thursday, Aug. 27

Streaming | Interactive Stargazing: 8:30-9:30 p.m. Online Virtual Space, https://youtu.be/DC83C-llA3k.Join Lowell Observatory educators on August 27th at 8:30pm PDT at the Giovale Open Deck Observatory ( https://lowell.edu/godo ) for a guided, interactive observing session. After showcasing some planned celestial objects through our 14" PlaneWave CDK telescope, we'll let you choose which objects to see next via YouTube's chat function. It's stargazing, reimagined. Note: Programming may be canceled due to inclement weather.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel.

Streaming | Cosmic Coffee, Cup No. 22 | Building an Exo-Earth Hunter: 9-10 a.m. Livestream - Online, https://youtu.be/MSCsS4gHJLc, Flagstaff. Cosmic Coffee explores a different topic in astronomy or planetary science each week. This week, Lowell Observatory's Technical Project Manager Dave Sawyer will address the question, "why search for other Earth-like worlds?" then delve into the Doppler technique used to find them and the challenges of detecting them. He will also focus on a next-generation instrument built exclusively to hunt for exo-Earths using Lowell Observatory's 4.3-meter Lowell Discovery Telescope. Cosmic Coffee is presented each Thursday at 9 am AZ/PT. You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel.