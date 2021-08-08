Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, August 8
Launch of Greenlaw Church: 10:30 a.m.-noon; Greenlaw Church, 3400 E. Lockett Road, Flagstaff; 928-255-4500; Join us for the launch of Greenlaw Church now a campus of North Phoenix Baptist Church! We will have great music and Biblical teaching along with a bounce house and food truck after service; https://go.evvnt.com/821340-0.
'Media & Propaganda' Lecture/Discussion: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Sedona Philosophy to present "Media & Propaganda" discussion on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. Explore historical and contemporary examples of how film and other media are tools of propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation. Participants will: learn about key concepts developed by Jacques Ellul in his 1962 book Propaganda; analyze techniques used by filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl during Germany's Nazi regime; study examples of cinematic techniques that exploit features of human psychology, such as cognitive bias; explore how film and other technologies have actually changed the way that we see; connect the dots between early film propaganda and contemporary social media memes; develop strategies to recognize and critique contemporary propaganda to social media. This is the second lecture in a two-part series that explores how film techniques illustrate key concepts from phenomenology, the study of human experience. The lecture and discussion will be led by Dr. Matthew Goodwin, co-founder of Sedona Philosophy, which offers guided hikes and retreats in Sedona and northern Arizona. Tickets are $7.50 general admission and $6.00 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona. For more information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Monday, August 9
2021 BASIC VICTIM ASSISTANCE ACADEMY: Flagstaff - In person; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; High Country Conference Center, 201 W. Butler Ave., 1899 Ballroom, Flagstaff; $100 to $100; Fundamental, comprehensive and interactive training for all crime victim advocates and allied professionals who work with trauma survivors; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-basic-victim-assistance-academy-flagstaff-in-person-tickets-148643349259.
Trauma-Informed Yoga for Healing: 5:15-6:15 p.m.; Resonate Collective, 4 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; Free; Join Carrie each Monday evening for a gentle all-levels yoga and meditation practice; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/trauma-informed-yoga-for-healing-tickets-153733116891.
Tuesday, August 10
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Walk the Walk with JWalkers: 8-9 a.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; Join the JWalkers every Tuesday in August for an easy 3-mile walk around the neighborhoods near the Adult Center;
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Joe C. Montoya Community & Senior Center, 245 N. Thorpe Road, Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; IN-PERSON CLASS -- Develop stability, clarity, and resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Mask required. Please call or come by any time and join us; https://go.evvnt.com/795182-0.
'Stan & Ollie' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "Stan & Ollie" on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The true story of Hollywood's greatest comedy double act, Laurel and Hardy, is brought to the big screen. Starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as the inimitable movie icons, "Stan and Ollie" is the heart-warming story of what would become the pair's triumphant farewell tour. With their golden era long behind them, the pair embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda), the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
