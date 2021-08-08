Sunday, August 8

'Media & Propaganda' Lecture/Discussion: 1-2:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Sedona Philosophy to present "Media & Propaganda" discussion on Sunday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m. Explore historical and contemporary examples of how film and other media are tools of propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation. Participants will: learn about key concepts developed by Jacques Ellul in his 1962 book Propaganda; analyze techniques used by filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl during Germany's Nazi regime; study examples of cinematic techniques that exploit features of human psychology, such as cognitive bias; explore how film and other technologies have actually changed the way that we see; connect the dots between early film propaganda and contemporary social media memes; develop strategies to recognize and critique contemporary propaganda to social media. This is the second lecture in a two-part series that explores how film techniques illustrate key concepts from phenomenology, the study of human experience. The lecture and discussion will be led by Dr. Matthew Goodwin, co-founder of Sedona Philosophy, which offers guided hikes and retreats in Sedona and northern Arizona. Tickets are $7.50 general admission and $6.00 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona. For more information, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.