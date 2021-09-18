Grant Workshop: Have a project idea? Not sure where to start? Join us for a virtual Workshop where we will go over the Neighborhood Sustainability Grant, Water Conservation Research Grant, and Beautification in Action Grant materials and then open it up to questions and feedback. Saturday, 1-3 p.m., online via Zoom. Registration required- register in advance here: https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3200/Neighborhood-Sustainability-Grants . Questions? Contact Marissa- marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov , 928-213-2152.

Plein Air: As part of the Festival of Science, Parks Recreation & Open Space is hosting a plein air event, including a demonstration at Buffalo Park! What is Plein Air? It is painting or drawing outdoors! Flagstaff's Open Space program is hosting a plein air event as part of the Festival of Science. We are encouraging artists of all abilities and ages to get outside and draw or paint in Flagstaff's Open Spaces -- Picture Canyon, McMillan Mesa, Observatory Mesa, and Schultz Creek trailhead -- throughout the Festival of Science. We will have particular demonstrations 9/18 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wheeler Park (Science in the Park), and 9/25 10 a.m. at Picture Canyon. There will be easels and art supplies for you to use! We're also partnering with the Arboretum so you can get free admission Wed-Fri 9/22-24 by showing your art supplies, and draw or paint there. All artists are invited to submit their plein air artwork for display and sale for the First Friday Art Walk 10/1 at Webb Law Group, 224 E Birch Ave in downtown Flagstaff.