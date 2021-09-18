Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Sept. 18
ALF 40th Anniversary: Assistance League of Flagstaff invites the community to come out to Cedar Closet Thrift Shop on Saturday, Sept 18 to join in the celebration of their 40th anniversary, 40 years of community service. Members will be delighted to share information about the ways in which ALF's programs deliver comfort and care to children, families and others in need. Invited guest speakers, a raffle, entertainment and refreshments will add to the day's festivities. For more info, contact Julie Swan at swanflag@aol.com or 928-779-3029.
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 10 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 619-218-7554; Join us for our annual book sale! This is a three-day event. Hours below: Saturday, September 18: 10 am to 5:30 p.m Sunday, September 19: 10 am to 1:30 pm; https://go.evvnt.com/875029-0.
See, Test and Treat: Join North Country HealthCare's See, Test & Treat event for no-cost screenings for breast and cervical cancer. Event attendees can receive Pap tests and mammograms, some with same-day results! Attendees will receive prompt results and timely follow-up, as well as education about women's health. Free coffee, tea, and snacks will be offered, as well as face painting, balloon twisting, and backpacks for kiddos. Gregory's Fresh Market will also be providing FREE fresh fruits and vegetables from their grab and go market at the event. For more info, contact Kristi Boniella, kboniella@nchcaz.org or 928-522-9404.
Walk With JWalkers: Join Steve and Lois Hirst to tour one of Flagstaff’s most beautiful parks with its great ponderosas, then walk over to North Country Health Care to view Shonto Begay’s massive wall mural “Hozho.” On the return, we shall view Flagstaff’s largest giant sequoia. Yes, we have giant sequoias. Park at Bushmaster Park's west lot, off Lockett at Alta Vista. Meet at colorful South Pavilion. Two miles, 1 hour. Bring mask to see Shonto Begay mural.
Art 35n Studio Tour: September 18 and 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A studio tour in Flagstaff AZ sponsored by Art 35n. 8 studios and 16 artist representing diverse mediums such as painting, photography, fiber, glass, ceramics, and metal will be displaying and selling their work as well as sharing the creative process with visitors. 8 Flagstaff locations: 2197 N Twisted Horn Way; 622 E Cherry; 1255 Cox Ave; 412 W Juniper; 4073 S Joseph St; 624 W Aspen Ave, 18th only; 803 W Meade Lane, 18th only; 604 W Santa Fe Ave, 18th only. Create your own tour; visit Art 35n on Facebook.
Pickin' in the Pines: Pepsi Amphitheater, all day. We are excited to share the news that Coconino County has announced the return to full capacity for outdoor events! Pickin’ in the Pines will happen as planned on September 17-19 with no COVID-19 capacity restrictions; face masks will be optional. We are thrilled about our lineup and cannot wait to bring you another fantastic festival! For more info on scheduling and tickets, visit https://pickininthepines.org/
Grant Workshop: Have a project idea? Not sure where to start? Join us for a virtual Workshop where we will go over the Neighborhood Sustainability Grant, Water Conservation Research Grant, and Beautification in Action Grant materials and then open it up to questions and feedback. Saturday, 1-3 p.m., online via Zoom. Registration required- register in advance here: https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/3200/Neighborhood-Sustainability-Grants. Questions? Contact Marissa- marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov, 928-213-2152.
Plein Air: As part of the Festival of Science, Parks Recreation & Open Space is hosting a plein air event, including a demonstration at Buffalo Park! What is Plein Air? It is painting or drawing outdoors! Flagstaff's Open Space program is hosting a plein air event as part of the Festival of Science. We are encouraging artists of all abilities and ages to get outside and draw or paint in Flagstaff's Open Spaces -- Picture Canyon, McMillan Mesa, Observatory Mesa, and Schultz Creek trailhead -- throughout the Festival of Science. We will have particular demonstrations 9/18 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wheeler Park (Science in the Park), and 9/25 10 a.m. at Picture Canyon. There will be easels and art supplies for you to use! We're also partnering with the Arboretum so you can get free admission Wed-Fri 9/22-24 by showing your art supplies, and draw or paint there. All artists are invited to submit their plein air artwork for display and sale for the First Friday Art Walk 10/1 at Webb Law Group, 224 E Birch Ave in downtown Flagstaff.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m. Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
Sunday, Sept. 19
AWWE Presents: Sunset Wildlife and Stargazing!: 1-3 a.m.; Rogers Lake County Natural Area, Woody Mountain Road/Forest Service Road 231, Flagstaff; 928-679-8000; Come catch a glimpse of elk, coyotes, prairie dogs and hawks as they hunt and forage at sunset. Rogers Lake provides a wide open view of these fascinating animals. Experts will explain how our local wildlife live and prosper here. After dusk, we will turn the spotting scopes to the sky and learn where some of the most visible planets and galaxies are. This free event will be held at the Viewing Platform at Rogers Lake County Natural Area where there is ample parking (https://goo.gl/maps/w54dXzagP8PdUc6j6). Hot cocoa and spotting scopes are provided! Bring warm layers, binoculars, and a fold-up chair. Masks are not required but are encouraged for non-vaccinated individuals. Physical distancing highly encouraged. Event is limited to 30 people; pre-registration is required; all ages are welcome. Learn more about AWWE, the Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience, at azwatchwildlife.com (https://www.azwatchwildlife.com/). Contact Jessica Simmons with questions at jsimmons@coconino.az.gov. Equipment is not provided -- participants must bring their own. Masks are not required but are encouraged for non-vaccinated individuals.
Arbour Season: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Canyon Chapel, 1919 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; We are an indie/folk husband and wife duo who draw inspiration from the incredible adventures we experience all across North America in our RV/home. Our unique journey inspires the ambient folk sound that captures the serenity of the Western vistas, the rhythms of the Eastern coastlines, and the brilliance of the national forests. We express our passion for life through music and invite you to travel with us by listening to the intricate instrumentation, layered harmonies and lyrics that tell our stories; https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102830057?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.
Elden Pueblo Public Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; U.S. 89 & Townsend-Winona Road, US-89 & Townsend-Winona Road, Coconino County; 928-699-5421; Learn about the prehistoric Sinagua people and their lifeways at Elden Pueblo's Public Day. Tours at 10 am, noon and 2 pm, with ethno-botany walks, primitive tools demos, hunting games & excavations; https://go.evvnt.com/884868-0.
