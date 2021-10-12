Tuesday, Oct. 12

Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com . for more information and to receive the link for the class.

'Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present "Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown" on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown" is the third film in an eight-week tribute to "Men in Hollywood" series featuring a different male celebrity each week. "Jerry Lewis: The Man Behind the Clown" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.