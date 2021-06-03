Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, June 3
Prop 207 Training: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; Flagstaff 103 Training Room, 100 W. Kaibab Lane., Flagstaff; Free; Prop 207 Questions and Answers; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prop-207-training-tickets-153847872127.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A program to develop stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/785320-0.
Summit High School Graduation: 4-6 p.m.; Summit High School, 4000 N. Cummings, Flagstaff; Free; Please register for two tickets for this years' graduation ceremonies. Only two guest tickets per graduate; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summit-high-school-graduation-tickets-152584497339.
4-Day Sacred Medicines Celebration Retreat: 5 p.m.- 11 a.m.; Pachamama Sacred Medicines, Main, Flagstaff; Free; 4 Day Sacred Medicines Retreat (Sacred Mother and Father Medicine Circles); https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4-day-sacred-medicines-celebration-retreat-tickets-155575904719.
Friday, June 4
Colors of My Heart PopUp: 6-8 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. Colors of my HeArt, A collection of original paintings by LDV Chameleon inspired by Flagstaff and the surrounding area.Join us for First Friday, we are back!! A special one night only pop-up exhibition with LDV Chameleon and her collection of original paintings, all Flagstaff inspired. Jonah Hill will also be here with his collection of Cuttlebone and Tufa cast jewelry. Our house artist, Rebekah Nordstrom will be in the gallery representing her work and all the local artists here at The HeArt Box. Come by and see what we have been up to.Colors of my HeArtA collection of original paintings by LDV Chameleon inspired by Flagstaff and the surrounding area.Exhibiting One Night Only | June 4, 6:00 - 8:00pm PSTInspired by many hours spent traversing the highways of AZ and surrounding. Starting as a child in the back seat with 'Buckwheatzidico" blasting in between "The Shadow" episodes with my family adventuring, to my life now. The roads call to me, and feed my spirit in a way that not much else does. Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com, 928-600-6290. https://www.theheartbox.space/june-popup.
Paul May Comedy Show: 6-7 p.m.; First Southern Baptist Church, 951 N. Switzer Canyon Drive, Flagstaff; 609-858-4720; $10; Don't miss this night of hilarious Christian comedy, appropriate for all ages! Tickets are $10 at the door, cash or check only!;
'The Human Factor' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary "The Human Factor" showing June 4-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There was a time when peace appeared to be just within reach. What went so horribly wrong?"The Human Factor," a new film by Dror Moreh, Academy Award-nominated director of "The Gatekeepers," revisits three decades of an Israeli-Arab peace process from a unique perspective: that of the American mediators. These are the peacemakers who shuttled between Middle East capitals, spending hours with the region's political heavyweights, prime ministers, generals, ex-terrorists, diplomats, dictators and presidents. These mediators gained intimate knowledge of the individuals and stories which dominated daily news around the world. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5; 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 6; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, June 7 and 9. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Falling' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "Falling" showing June 4-10 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Falling" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Viggo Mortenson (who also directed the film), Lance Henriksen, Laura Linney and Terry Chen. John (Viggo Mortensen) lives with his partner, Eric (Terry Chen), and their daughter, Mónica (Gabby Velis), in California, far from the traditional rural life he left behind years ago. John's father, Willis (Lance Henriksen), a headstrong man from a bygone era, lives alone on the isolated farm where John grew up. Willis is in the early stages of dementia, making running the farm on his own increasingly difficult, so John brings him to stay at his California home so that he and his sister Sarah (Laura Linney) might help him find a place near them to relocate to. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
