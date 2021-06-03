Colors of My Heart PopUp: 6-8 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. Colors of my HeArt, A collection of original paintings by LDV Chameleon inspired by Flagstaff and the surrounding area.Join us for First Friday, we are back!! A special one night only pop-up exhibition with LDV Chameleon and her collection of original paintings, all Flagstaff inspired. Jonah Hill will also be here with his collection of Cuttlebone and Tufa cast jewelry. Our house artist, Rebekah Nordstrom will be in the gallery representing her work and all the local artists here at The HeArt Box. Come by and see what we have been up to.Colors of my HeArtA collection of original paintings by LDV Chameleon inspired by Flagstaff and the surrounding area.Exhibiting One Night Only | June 4, 6:00 - 8:00pm PSTInspired by many hours spent traversing the highways of AZ and surrounding. Starting as a child in the back seat with 'Buckwheatzidico" blasting in between "The Shadow" episodes with my family adventuring, to my life now. The roads call to me, and feed my spirit in a way that not much else does. Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com, 928-600-6290. https://www.theheartbox.space/june-popup.