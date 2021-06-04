Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, June 4
Colors of My Heart PopUp: 6-8 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. Colors of my HeArt, A collection of original paintings by LDV Chameleon inspired by Flagstaff and the surrounding area.Join us for First Friday, we are back!! A special one night only pop-up exhibition with LDV Chameleon and her collection of original paintings, all Flagstaff inspired. Jonah Hill will also be here with his collection of Cuttlebone and Tufa cast jewelry. Our house artist, Rebekah Nordstrom will be in the gallery representing her work and all the local artists here at The HeArt Box. Come by and see what we have been up to.Colors of my HeArtA collection of original paintings by LDV Chameleon inspired by Flagstaff and the surrounding area.Exhibiting One Night Only | June 4, 6:00 - 8:00pm PSTInspired by many hours spent traversing the highways of AZ and surrounding. Starting as a child in the back seat with 'Buckwheatzidico" blasting in between "The Shadow" episodes with my family adventuring, to my life now. The roads call to me, and feed my spirit in a way that not much else does. Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com, 928-600-6290. https://www.theheartbox.space/june-popup.
First Friday ArtWalk Presented by Nature Exposed Photography: 6-9 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 6 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 480-381-6228; First Friday ArtWalks are BACK!; https://go.evvnt.com/794354-0.
Paul May Comedy Show: 6-7 p.m.; First Southern Baptist Church, 951 N. Switzer Canyon Drive, Flagstaff; 609-858-4720; $10; Don't miss this night of hilarious Christian comedy, appropriate for all ages! Tickets are $10 at the door, cash or check only!;
'The Human Factor' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning new documentary "The Human Factor" showing June 4-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. There was a time when peace appeared to be just within reach. What went so horribly wrong?"The Human Factor," a new film by Dror Moreh, Academy Award-nominated director of "The Gatekeepers," revisits three decades of an Israeli-Arab peace process from a unique perspective: that of the American mediators. These are the peacemakers who shuttled between Middle East capitals, spending hours with the region's political heavyweights, prime ministers, generals, ex-terrorists, diplomats, dictators and presidents. These mediators gained intimate knowledge of the individuals and stories which dominated daily news around the world. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5; 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 6; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, June 7 and 9. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Falling' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "Falling" showing June 4-10 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Falling" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Viggo Mortenson (who also directed the film), Lance Henriksen, Laura Linney and Terry Chen. John (Viggo Mortensen) lives with his partner, Eric (Terry Chen), and their daughter, Mónica (Gabby Velis), in California, far from the traditional rural life he left behind years ago. John's father, Willis (Lance Henriksen), a headstrong man from a bygone era, lives alone on the isolated farm where John grew up. Willis is in the early stages of dementia, making running the farm on his own increasingly difficult, so John brings him to stay at his California home so that he and his sister Sarah (Laura Linney) might help him find a place near them to relocate to. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, June 5
Village Land Shoppes 27th Annual Kachina Village & Mountainaire Community Yard Sale: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; 3361 Kachina Trail, Flagstaff; 928-525-1125; Village Land Shoppes 27th Annual Kachina Village & Mountainaire Community Yard Sale 6/5/21 8am-1pm VillageLandShoppe.com for more info; https://go.evvnt.com/786178-0.
New Directions in Arizona History: 10 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 520-628-5774; Free; With Arizona at the center of many national issues today, from immigration to climate change, what can historians do to ensure that Arizona’s past is better understood?; https://go.evvnt.com/787980-0.
Flagstaff Urban Trail Cleanup: 10 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff Mall Parking Lot, 4650 U.S. 89, Flagstaff; Free; Flagstaff Urban Trail Cleanup; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-urban-trail-cleanup-tickets-154612386811.
Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles: 6-7:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; $24; Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-speed-dating-for-professional-singles-tickets-157520015607.
3 Meditations on a Clear Mind: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center, 6701 East Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. In this morning mini retreat we will learn simple meditation techniques that help us become more focused, calm, and peaceful. This retreat includes 3 guided meditations on the mind itself, and practical advice on how to maintain the experience of inner peace in daily life. Steven Roussel, info@meditationinnnorthernarizona.org, 9286376232.15.00. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
'Carmen on the Lake' Opera: 1-3:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Carmen on the Lake" from the magnificent Bregenz Lake Stage in Austria. There will be one show on Saturday, June 5 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Performed on the spectacular water stage of Lake Constance in Bregenz, George Bizet's "Carmen" is a story of passion, destiny, and obsession.The French composer's opera is most famous for its Spanish melodies, including the Flower Song, Habanera, and the Toreador Song.Experience "Carmen" like never before, recorded live on the floating stage during the Bregenz Festival. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members and students. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
