'Georgetown' Sedona Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama "Georgetown" showing May 14-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."Georgetown" features an award-winning ensemble cast, including Academy Award winners Christoph Waltz (who also directed the film) and Vanessa Redgrave, and Academy Award nominee Annette Bening. Ulrich Mott, an eccentric social climber, seduces and marries a wealthy older widow, Elsa Brecht. Although Mott is three decades younger than his wife, they join forces to dominate the political and social circles of Washington, DC by throwing lavish events at their townhouse in the fashionable suburb of Georgetown. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Patrick Schweiss, director@sedonafilmfestival.com, 9282821177.$12 general admission; $9 for Film Festival members. http://www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.