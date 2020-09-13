Sunday, Sep 13

Under The Stars At The Orpheum Theater Featuring Nolan McKelvey - The Twilight Session: Early show at 5:30 p.m., later show at 7:15 p.m. Orpheum Presents, 15 W Aspen Ave. The Orpheum Theater presents: Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater. With our COVID-safe protocols developed and in place, we are excited to announce a new series of outdoor, live events. Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater will be held in The Orpheum Theater's private lot. Nolan McKelvey will be one of the first artists to christen the outdoor stage for us. Tickets are very limited to keep social distancing a priority. A ticket purchase will reserve your seats, but your personal pod placement will be first come first serve. You will receive a follow-up email upon purchase that will breakdown the timeline for the night and COVID-safe protocols, but if you have questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. marketing.orpheum@gmail.com, (928) 556-1580.$50-$100. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/under-the-stars-at-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-nolan-mckelvey-118694058123/.