Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Sep 13
Under The Stars At The Orpheum Theater Featuring Nolan McKelvey - The Twilight Session: Early show at 5:30 p.m., later show at 7:15 p.m. Orpheum Presents, 15 W Aspen Ave. The Orpheum Theater presents: Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater. With our COVID-safe protocols developed and in place, we are excited to announce a new series of outdoor, live events. Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater will be held in The Orpheum Theater's private lot. Nolan McKelvey will be one of the first artists to christen the outdoor stage for us. Tickets are very limited to keep social distancing a priority. A ticket purchase will reserve your seats, but your personal pod placement will be first come first serve. You will receive a follow-up email upon purchase that will breakdown the timeline for the night and COVID-safe protocols, but if you have questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. marketing.orpheum@gmail.com, (928) 556-1580.$50-$100. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/under-the-stars-at-the-orpheum-theater-featuring-nolan-mckelvey-118694058123/.
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 400 W. Elm Ave., 400 W. Elm Ave. 8 a.m.-noon, Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more!
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Monday, Sep. 14
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Tuesday, Sep. 15
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library virtual meeting.928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Visit the library on Facebook for more information.
2020 Flagstaff Star Party Night Sky Photography Workshop: Moonshot at NACET, 2201 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff. 5-8:30 p.m., Tickets $25. This extraordinary opportunity will allow participants to learn how to photograph the night sky with a master. New York-based Stan Honda was. For more info, visit https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=13826924b_2020_flagstaff_star_party_night_sky_photography_workshop
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928-525-6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
'Hermitage: The Power of Art' Great Art on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with "Hermitage: The Power of Art". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time. A spectacular documentary event tours through St. Petersburg's State Hermitage Museum, a wonderful complex of buildings with the largest collection of paintings in the world, to retrace two and a half centuries. Audiences pass through the magnificent interiors that provided a meeting point for foreign artists, architects and intellectuals creating connections through art and culture. "Hermitage: The Power of Art" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
