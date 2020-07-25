Formation of the Grand Canyon virtual youth camp: This one-week virtual camp starts July 27 and will introduce middle and high school students to thinking about sea level and landscape changes in deep time, through the context of Grand Canyon history. It will incorporate synchronous and asynchronous video, exploration through virtual field trips and other online resources, written reflections, exercises, and a final project. For more information and to register your student, please visit: https://nau.edu/summer/summer-youth-camps/formation-of-the-grand-canyon/

