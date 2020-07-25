Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, July 25
Shoe Strike for Climate Justice: Flagstaff City Hall (S. side), 211 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ShoeStrikes are a way to protest without human gatherings. Shoes with signs stand in for people at the protest. Large banners stand in the background. So please participate by bringing your shoes!.
At Home with the Orpheum Theater: Walter Salas-Humara and El Kamino: The show will be broadcast starting at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live through The Orpheum's page and The Orpheum Presents YouTube Channel. Salas-Humara is the founder of The Silos, a world-touring musician and painter. At Home with The Orpheum Theater is produced by The Orpheum Theater in downtown Flagstaff, Arizona as a fundraiser to keep you local, independent venue alive. You can donate to #SaveOurStages here: https://www.gofundme.com/orpheumflagstaff. Venmo: @OrpheumFlagstaff and www.venmo.com/OrpheumFlagstaff
Prenatal Yoga: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 9-10 a.m., Tickets $10. Prenatal Yoga with Alessandra. Relaxation.
Codependent Anonymous: Eastburn Education Center, Building #027, Northern Arizona University, 639 Riordan Ranch St., Flagstaff. (907)-957-0556. 9:30-10:30 a.m., We welcome you to Codependents Anonymous, a 12-step program that steers us from a path of self-defeating behaviors towards healthy.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
Rabbi Avraham Stolik virtual lecture: 6:30 p.m. Chabad of Flagstaff Zoom lecture. "‘Jewish Indiana Jones’ to present “The Archaeological Claim to Jerusalem." The multimedia presentation centers on one of the most contentious issues in the Middle East conflict between Arabs and Jews: the claim to Jerusalem and the Temple Mount. Stolik is the founder and director of the Jerusalem Uncovered Institute, as well as director of Chabad in Downtown Coral Gables, Florida. This event is free. Donations are appreciated. To RSVP, go to www.jewishflagstaff.com/jerusalem. For more information about Rabbi Stolik’s biblical archaeology presentations visit www.JerusalemUncovered.com
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12184582b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_video
Sunday, July 26
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Flagstaff High School, 400 W Elm Ave. Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more. Safety guidelines will be in place. Limited number of customers will be inside the market at one time, masks required, practice social distancing, bring a shopping list; get in and out quickly, look with your eyes not your hands. Please note at this time there will be no prepared food to consume onsite and no artists. www.flagstaffmarket.com.
Shakespeare Allowed Virtually: Hosted by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival this month's public-participation reading of one entire Shakespeare play centers around "Measure for Measure," the bard's dark comedy production set in Vienna. To join, visit FlagShakes on Facebook.
Formation of the Grand Canyon virtual youth camp: This one-week virtual camp starts July 27 and will introduce middle and high school students to thinking about sea level and landscape changes in deep time, through the context of Grand Canyon history. It will incorporate synchronous and asynchronous video, exploration through virtual field trips and other online resources, written reflections, exercises, and a final project. For more information and to register your student, please visit: https://nau.edu/summer/summer-youth-camps/formation-of-the-grand-canyon/
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
