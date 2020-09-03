Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Sep. 3
Streaming | Lowell42 | Are There Alien Civilizations on Planets Orbiting Distant Stars?: 6-7 p.m. Online - Livestream, https://youtu.be/rCxEFpBJKz0, Flagstaff. Join Lowell Observatory for our first ever Lowell42 live stream. At this point, we have exactly one example (Earth) of a planet harboring a civilization. During this discussion, Dr. G. Kent Colbath, a retired geology professor, will consider what we know about life on Earth that might inform or constrain the search for other civilizations orbiting distant stars. At Lowell42 we'll delve into deep questions like these. Our goal is to connect you to "life, the Universe, and everything." (Many of you will recall that in Douglas Adams's comical novel "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," the supercomputer came up with 42 as the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything.) You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel!
Glen Canyon Institute Presents Glen Canyon Rediscovered Discussion: 7-8 p.m., Free. Please watch the short documentary, Glen Canyon Rediscovered, before the event. You can find it at http://www.coloradoriverdaysflagstaff.org/workshops/2020/9/3/glen-canyon-rediscovered-screening. We will host a Q&A about the production of the film and the recovery of the canyon. We will also give a talk about the work Glen Canyon Institute has done over the last two years to fight for a restored Glen Canyon. Glen Canyon Rediscovered chronicles a 350-mile, sea-kayak-based journey to the remote and lost wonders of Glen Canyon, the “place no one knew.” As a result of climate change and an over-tapped Colorado River, Lake Powell is receding and the intricate side canyons, resurrected desert beauty, and forgotten cultural wonders of Glen Canyon are emerging from the depths of the reservoir. This amazing documentary was shot over a year by four young filmmakers with support from National Geographic, GCI, and other partners. It showcases many of the stories both human and natural that make up the unique landscape of Glen Canyon and the Colorado River.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
High Country Humane Volunteer Orientation: High Country Humane, 11665 N. U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-526-0742. 4-5 p.m., Free. High Country Humane (HCH) is always seeking dedicated and compassionate people who are looking for meaningful ways to donate their time to help animals in need.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
NAMI Support Groups: Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 606-6448. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Friday, Sep. 4
Laugh It Off: An Outdoor Comedy Show Early Show and Late Show: Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. The early show is 7-8:15 p.m., the late show begins at 9:15 p.m. Tickets $15-$60. Anger Management Comedy & The Orpheum Theater present: Laugh It Off. We could all use a laugh right about now! That's why we've gathered comedians for a night of comedy outside in The Orpheum Theater lot. Enjoy laughs with JC Anderson, Bob Kubota, Keith Ellis, and Danielle Ellis! Visit www.orpheumflagstaff.com
Gila River Elegy Paddling America's Most Endangered River: 7-8 p.m. Virtual. In 2019, Jon Fuller paddled, hiked and biked the entire Gila River, from its headwaters to Yuma, Arizona. "Gila River Elegy" tells the story of Jon's epic trip. This event is a fundraiser for Bright Side Bookshop. Proceeds from all Gila River Elegy sold at https://www.vishnutemplepress.com between September 4 and September 12, 2020, will go to Bright Side Bookshop. Register in advance for this webinar: https://jefuller.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BaxgkmTVRXOQQIBtRJtZbg. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. www.coloradoriverdaysflagstaff.org/.
Introduction to Yoga at Home: 928-774-9010. 9:30 a.m.- Sept. 25, 10:45 a.m., Tickets $49. Learn to practice yoga at home with a skilled teacher who can answer your questions and support your needs. Live streamed on Fridays from 9:30-10:45am with recordings available.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library virtual meeting. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. More information is available on the library's Facebook page.
