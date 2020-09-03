× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Thursday, Sep. 3

Streaming | Lowell42 | Are There Alien Civilizations on Planets Orbiting Distant Stars?: 6-7 p.m. Online - Livestream, https://youtu.be/rCxEFpBJKz0, Flagstaff. Join Lowell Observatory for our first ever Lowell42 live stream. At this point, we have exactly one example (Earth) of a planet harboring a civilization. During this discussion, Dr. G. Kent Colbath, a retired geology professor, will consider what we know about life on Earth that might inform or constrain the search for other civilizations orbiting distant stars. At Lowell42 we'll delve into deep questions like these. Our goal is to connect you to "life, the Universe, and everything." (Many of you will recall that in Douglas Adams's comical novel "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," the supercomputer came up with 42 as the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything.) You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel!