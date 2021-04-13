Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, April 13
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Brain Power for Brain Injuries: 2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Do you have a brain injury? This successful program, developed in collaboration with the Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona, may help you; https://go.evvnt.com/759866-2.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, April 14
Wednesday Bingo: AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Wednesday Night Bingo; https://go.evvnt.com/759246-0.
Flagstaff Premiere: "Four Good Days": 7-9 p.m. Harkins Cinemas Llc, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama "Four Good Days" as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse in "Four Good Days," an emotional rollercoaster of hope and codependency that plots the damage done to one family among millions in this American age of addiction. When Deb (Glenn Close) gets a surprise knock on her front door one evening, she barely recognizes her own adult daughter standing on the porch. Molly (Mila Kunis) has been transformed by yet another year of homelessness and addiction. She is toothless, ragged, emaciated and shaking from withdrawal symptoms and now she begs Deb for one final chance to help her get clean. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Changing or Stopping Child Support: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Looking to change or stop your Child Support Order? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Steven C. Weinstein, P.C. online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
