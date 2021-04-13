Wednesday, April 14

Flagstaff Premiere: "Four Good Days": 7-9 p.m. Harkins Cinemas Llc, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama "Four Good Days" as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. A mother helps her daughter work through four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse in "Four Good Days," an emotional rollercoaster of hope and codependency that plots the damage done to one family among millions in this American age of addiction. When Deb (Glenn Close) gets a surprise knock on her front door one evening, she barely recognizes her own adult daughter standing on the porch. Molly (Mila Kunis) has been transformed by yet another year of homelessness and addiction. She is toothless, ragged, emaciated and shaking from withdrawal symptoms and now she begs Deb for one final chance to help her get clean. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.