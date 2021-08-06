Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Friday, August 6
First Friday Artist at the Drinking Horn Mead Hall - Ky Dio: 4-10 p.m.; Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; A returning local artist arrives at the Mead Hall!;
Ace Slim at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Catch Ace Slim on the Charly’s stage Friday, Aug 6 and Friday, Aug 20 from 6:30-9PM;
One Hundred: The (Un)Essential Series with Rebekah Nordstrom: 6-8 p.m. The HeArt Box, 17 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. One Hundred: The (Un)Essential Series with Rebekah Nordstrom. One Hundred Paintings in One Hundred Days of One Hundred Donations while Wearing One Dress Exhibiting | August 6 - September 25. Virtual Opening | Friday, August 6th, 5:30pm PST, Facebook LiveOpening Reception | Friday, August 6th, 6:00-8:00pm PST For 100 days, from January 1, 2021 through April 10, 2021, I completed a still life painting a day of a random object in my home that would be given to charity upon completion of the painting. My intention was to declutter and make space to breathe during what had been a somewhat oppressive year. Simultaneously, I was a participant in the "100 Day Dress Challenge" offered by the Oregon company Wool&, where women from around the world challenge themselves to wear the same merino wool dress for 100 days in a row. These explorations of minimalism and sustainable fashion forever changed my perceptions of what is deemed essential in our modern times. Gallery Hours: Thursday - Saturday 11am - 6 pm, appointments available other times. Online viewing of artwork at www.theheartbox.space Jill Sans, theheartboxart@gmail.com, https://www.theheartbox.space/augustseptember-2021.
'The Loneliest Whale' Film Premiere: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning documentary "The Loneliest Whale" showing Aug. 6-12 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."The Loneliest Whale" is a cinematic quest to find the "52 Hertz Whale," which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is different from any other whale.As the film embarks on this engrossing journey, audiences will explore what this whale's lonely plight can teach us, not just about our changing relationship to the oceans, but to each other. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6, 7 and 8; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 9, 11 and 12. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Long Story Short' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new Australian romantic comedy "Long Story Short" showing Aug. 6-12 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Ever felt like you've lost a whole year of your life in the blink of an eye? This is the relatable premise of Australian actor Josh Lawson's second feature film, "Long Story Short." Serial procrastinator and workaholic Teddy (Rafe Spall) wakes up the morning after his wedding to discover that every few minutes he's jumping forward to the next year of his life. He wakes up to find his wife, Leanne (Zahra Newman), pregnant and their house fully furnished. Baffled, he asks surprised questions and gets surprised responses. Soon he's leaping to another year, and another, and another. The baby becomes a toddler; Leanne's frustrations with Teddy worsen; separation, an old flame, and a robust bearded period for Teddy follow. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6, 7 and 8; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 9, 11 and 12. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Saturday, August 7
McMillan Mesa Family Guided Hike: 10-11:30 a.m.; Buffalo Park, 2400 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; 928-213-2154; Free; Willow Bend, in partnership with City of Flagstaff’s Open Space Program, will lead a FREE guided family-focused tours of McMillan Mesa Natural Area!; https://go.evvnt.com/798951-0.
Flagstaff High School 50th class reunion: 5-11 p.m.; Flagstaff High School, 400 W. Elm Ave., Flagstaff; 832-385-4170; Free; "The Flagstaff High School class of 1970 reunion committee is looking for classmates The 50th reunion is August ; https://go.evvnt.com/636051-0.
Noble Vision: A Flagstaff Community Band World Premiere: 5:30-7 p.m. Coconino Community College Lone Tree Campus , 2800 S. Lone Tree, Flagstaff. Join Flagstaff Community Band in their WORLD PREMIERE of Noble Vision, a work for band by Patrick J. Burns that celebrates the life and work of Percival Lowell. Concert will be held outside at Coconino Community College's Lone Tree Campus. Bring a lawn chair and bring your appetite..Sugar Skull Rolling Cafe and Sotos Locos Food Trucks will be on site! This concert is free and the concert and world premiere commission is sponsored by Russ Lyon Realty! Raindate is following day at the same time. Jody Laura, flagstaffcommunityband@gmail.com, 9734953263. http://www.flagstaffcommunityband.com.
