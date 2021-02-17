Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, or because of the current snowstorm, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
"Leading With Love": Black History Month Virtual Presentation at Coconino Community College: 3-4:30 p.m. Online Virtual Event Via Zoom. Everyone is invited to attend "Leading With Love" - Black History Month virtual presentation at Coconino Community College. Virtual Online Webinar Via Zoom RSVP online and register at https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d9YKqjtWSaubB1XZUDpEjw. Free and open to the public, all are welcome to experience this webinar presentation by Ramses Ja who will be sharing his unique perspective of "Leading With Love".Ramses is a talented radio DJ, community educator, humanitarian, volunteer, advocate and entertainer.For more details, please contact CCC Student Life Coordinator, Derik.Yellowhair@COCONINO.EDU, call (928) 226-4242 or visit www.coconino.edu.
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639247-0.
Climate Emergency Open House: 6-7 p.m.; Virtual, Flagstaff; (928) 213-2145; Join the Sustainability Program on February 17, 6-7pm, for a live virtual Q&A session to hear updates to the Climate Plan, actions moving forward, and answers to all your Climate Emergency questions!; https://go.evvnt.com/730940-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Winter Snow Play Clean Up: 9-11 a.m. Crowley Pit, Flagstaff. Join the City of Flagstaff Community Stewards Program for a Winter Snow Play Clean Up Event. Thursday, February 18, 2021. Meet at Crowley Pit at 9:00am (10 miles north of Snowbowl Road. Turn left 100 yards after the 193 turnoff). This is a popular sledding spots and tends to accumulate litter. Wear weather appropriate clothing and extra traction for packed, slippery snow We will supply trash pickers, buckets, trash and recycling bags and safety vests. Questions: Marissa Molloy (928) 213-2152 or marissa.molloy@flagstaffaz.gov
NAMI Support Group: 5:30-7 p.m.; Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff; (928) 606-6448; A peer-led support group for those living with a mental health condition themselves or who have a friend or loved one who lives with a mental health condition; https://go.evvnt.com/739897-0.
Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Free; House too cold? We can help!; https://go.evvnt.com/737561-0.
Women Who Brew: Megan Greenwood; 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 480-929-0292; Free; Join us for an online history happy hour with Megan Greenwood, founder of Greenwood Brewery. Explore the history of brewing and how women are breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry; https://go.evvnt.com/734001-0.
