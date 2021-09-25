Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, Sept. 25
Walk with JWalkers: 8-10 a.m.; Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff; Meet at Willow Bend Environmental Center to join Jane Jackson on an easy 3-mile walk following the Rio de Flag on a beautiful section of Sinclair Wash.
Plein Air in Flagstaff's Open Spaces--Picture Canyon: 10 a.m.-noon; Sept. 25, Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff; 928-814-8894; As part of the Festival of Science, Parks Recreation & Open Space is hosting a plein air event, with a demonstration at Picture Canyon!; https://go.evvnt.com/878513-0.
Coconino County 2021 Sustainable Building Tour: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, 703 E. Sawmill Road, Flagstaff; 928-679-8873; Coconino County's annual Sustainable Building Tour will host a variety of homes and buildings that implement not only green building strategies but also strive to lower their carbon footprint; https://go.evvnt.com/867199-0.
Wes Collins Music: Wes Collins at Golden Sage Farms MTB and Music Festival: 7-11 p.m.; Golden Sage Farm, 6300 E. Burris Lane, Flagstaff; At age 44, Wes Collins and his wife Anita made a pact to become writers: she started writing fiction and Wes penned his first song. A few years later, they were both multi-award-winners in their fields. Collins more than makes up for lost time with songs so dense with ideas that a first listen only scratches the surface. Come for a haunting melody and some intricate fingerpicking and stay for the wit and deep literary intelligence. There is always more to find in a Wes Collins song. Wes has played shows from coast to coast including: The Blue Bird Cafe in Nashville, TN; The Kerrville Folk Festival in Kerrville, TX; the Cary Theater in Cary, NC (opening for Dave Olney); and many more. He is a winner of the prestigious Grassy Hills New Folk Competition and a North Carolina Arts Council Songwriting Fellowship, and has been featured as a finalist in The Telluride Troubadour Contest in Telluride, CO; The Songwriter's Serenade Competition in Moravia, TX; and The Wildflower Performing Songwriter Contest in Dallas, TX. https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102729365?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.
TV Broken 3rd Eye Open: 8 p.m.- 12 a.m.; Flagstaff Brewing Company, 16 W. Historic Rte 66, Flagstaff; An eclectic and versatile seven piece band that fuses together a multitude of musical styles from across the world into a psychedelic explosion of sound. Equipped with didgeridoos, saxophones, sitars, guitars, world percussion, drums, bass, flutes, harmonicas, banjos, and the kitchen sink; it is a musical ensemble like no other. The band draws inspiration from a myriad of musical genres such as afro funk, jazz, psychedelic groove, Indian, folk, blues, and even spaghetti western circus cabaret. Though the band’s sound is unique in it’s own right, the TV Broken 3rd Eye Open experience also has a significant visual component. Stunning visuals of sacred geometry and psychedelic imagery are then projected on to the stage to combine with the music to make for a truly unique experience; https://www.bandsintown.com/e/102884026?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=event.
Anthony Mazzella's Legends of Guitar Concert: 7:30-9 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. On Saturday, Sept. 25, Anthony Mazzella's "Legends of Guitar" concert will be rocking the Mary Fisher Theatre in Sedona. Anthony has added new songs to his repertoire so be sure to come hear his latest interpretations of guitar classics."Legends of Guitar" is a tribute show to famous guitar players and their music. The show features world renowned guitar virtuoso Anthony Mazzella who plays it all live. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
Dance Fitness! COMMIT Crew @NAU with DJ Bear Cole: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. NAU Courtyard, 824 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff. Mix Dance with Fitness and get one of the funnest workouts you have ever had! The COMMIT Crew is excited to visit Flagstaff and bring a high energy dance filled workout to anyone who is looking to sweat! With a live DJ - Dance Flagstaff's Bear Cole the COMMIT Crew wants to see you @The NAU Courtyard at The Rec Center at 11am September 25th!See COMMIT in action: https://youtu.be/Rtx53NKpflQReserve Your Spot Right Now!email: COMMITCrew@outlook.comCOMMIT Dance Fitness is a dynamic, fun-filled HIIT-style workout that focuses on essential fitness elements created to a variety of popular music, from all over the world, that will inspire everyone to get moving!NAU Courtyard Bldg #25 - HLC824 S. San Francisco St. https://www.facebook.com/events/991365101642969.
90's vs 2000's Dance Party with Bear Cole: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m. The McMillan, 2 Historic Rte. 66, Flagstaff. 90's vs 2000's music of all genres in the mix with DJ Bear Cole all night. Whether you are a 90's or 2000's baby, fan, or just want to dance we will see you at The McMillan in Downtown Flagstaff at 9:30pm! Saturday September 25th 2021.You might be wondering what is up the the "vs" part. "I am glad you asked" 90's or 2000's attire is strongly recommended. Choose your team, Team 90's or Team 2000's and rep it to the fullest! On the dance floor, at the bar, just dress up and be rad. Bear Cole is a DJ and Entertainer with decades of experience. He is known for his deep knowledge of music but also an ability to sneak in those guilty pleasures to keep you dancing.
Tejano Band Little Joe y La Familia featuring The Hernandez Brothers Peforming at Harrah's Ak-Chin: 8-10 p.m. The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, 15406 N Maricopa Rd., Maricopa. Little Joe y La Familia, the Tejano group with over 60 years of performing history, are set to take the stage at The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino on Saturday, Sept. 25. Since their debut, Little Joe Y La Familia have captivated audiences with their music that blends Tex-Mex, blues, country and rock-and-roll styles. Their music has transcended borders and made Little Joe Y La Familia one of the most popular Tex-Mex bands in the music industry. Tickets: $49.50; $34.50; $24.50 For more information about Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, visit www.harrahsakchin.com. Justin Liggin, jliggin@hmapr.com, 6025715965.Starting at $24.50. http://www.harrahsakchin.com.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday, Sept. 26
Sunday Brunch at the Mead Hall: 10 a.m.-noon; Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-266-0425; $40; Our Fall Solstice edition of Sunday Brunch is here!; https://go.evvnt.com/887263-0.
Sunday Bingo: 1-3 p.m.; Americana Inn-Route 66 Flagstaff, 2650 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-774-7682; Come join us to play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available and football in the lounge; https://go.evvnt.com/895837-0.
