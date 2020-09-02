Moving Toward Sustainable Use of the Colorado River with Brian Richter: 7-8 p.m., Free. We are taking too much water out of the Colorado River, and it is wreaking havoc on the river's ecosystem and threatening a water shortage crisis. With climate warming we can expect less water to be available in the river. It is imperative that we find ways to lessen our demands of the river's water. This presentation will highlight promising ways forward. For tickets and more information, visit https://go.evvnt.com/679013-0

Thursday, Sep. 3

Streaming | Lowell42 | Are There Alien Civilizations on Planets Orbiting Distant Stars?: 6-7 p.m. Online - Livestream, https://youtu.be/rCxEFpBJKz0, Flagstaff. Join Lowell Observatory for our first ever Lowell42 live stream. At this point, we have exactly one example (Earth) of a planet harboring a civilization. During this discussion, Dr. G. Kent Colbath, a retired geology professor, will consider what we know about life on Earth that might inform or constrain the search for other civilizations orbiting distant stars. At Lowell42 we'll delve into deep questions like these. Our goal is to connect you to "life, the Universe, and everything." (Many of you will recall that in Douglas Adams's comical novel "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," the supercomputer came up with 42 as the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything.) You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel!