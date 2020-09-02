Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, Sep. 2
The Five "F"s of Flagstaff: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Arizona Historical Society Pioneer Museum, 2340 N. Fort Valley Rd. Curator Jill Hough discusses the The FIVE Fs: farming, forests, freight trains, females, and foreigners—all of which had a dramatic and direct effect on the historical development of commerce, industry, and economy of northern Arizona. Join us to learn what life was like in the Wild West as lumberjacks, ranchers, immigrants and prostitutes all converged on the little water stop of Flagstaff, Arizona. For more info, call 928-774-6272 or visit https://arizonahistoricalsociety.org/.
Probate and Estate Planning: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Do you have questions about estate planning, power of attorney, creating a will or a living trust? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Eliza Daley Read of Mangum, Wall, Stoops and Warden online at: azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Grief Support Group: Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928 556 1500. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Moving Toward Sustainable Use of the Colorado River with Brian Richter: 7-8 p.m., Free. We are taking too much water out of the Colorado River, and it is wreaking havoc on the river's ecosystem and threatening a water shortage crisis. With climate warming we can expect less water to be available in the river. It is imperative that we find ways to lessen our demands of the river's water. This presentation will highlight promising ways forward. For tickets and more information, visit https://go.evvnt.com/679013-0
Northern Arizona Fly Casters: AZ Game and Fish Flagstaff Office, 3500 Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3596. 7-10 p.m., Free. "Trout Unlimited, Grand Canyon Chapter/Northern Arizona Flycasters Monthly Meeting Wednesday, 8 January 2020 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Sep. 3
Streaming | Lowell42 | Are There Alien Civilizations on Planets Orbiting Distant Stars?: 6-7 p.m. Online - Livestream, https://youtu.be/rCxEFpBJKz0, Flagstaff. Join Lowell Observatory for our first ever Lowell42 live stream. At this point, we have exactly one example (Earth) of a planet harboring a civilization. During this discussion, Dr. G. Kent Colbath, a retired geology professor, will consider what we know about life on Earth that might inform or constrain the search for other civilizations orbiting distant stars. At Lowell42 we'll delve into deep questions like these. Our goal is to connect you to "life, the Universe, and everything." (Many of you will recall that in Douglas Adams's comical novel "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," the supercomputer came up with 42 as the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe, and everything.) You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel!
Glen Canyon Institute Presents Glen Canyon Rediscovered Discussion: 7-8 p.m., Free. Please watch the short documentary, Glen Canyon Rediscovered, before the event. You can find it at http://www.coloradoriverdaysflagstaff.org/workshops/2020/9/3/glen-canyon-rediscovered-screening. We will host a Q&A about the production of the film and the recovery of the canyon. We will also give a talk about the work Glen Canyon Institute has done over the last two years to fight for a restored Glen Canyon. Glen Canyon Rediscovered chronicles a 350-mile, sea-kayak-based journey to the remote and lost wonders of Glen Canyon, the “place no one knew.” As a result of climate change and an over-tapped Colorado River, Lake Powell is receding and the intricate side canyons, resurrected desert beauty, and forgotten cultural wonders of Glen Canyon are emerging from the depths of the reservoir. This amazing documentary was shot over a year by four young filmmakers with support from National Geographic, GCI, and other partners. It showcases many of the stories both human and natural that make up the unique landscape of Glen Canyon and the Colorado River.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
High Country Humane Volunteer Orientation: High Country Humane, 11665 N. U.S. 89, Flagstaff. 928-526-0742. 4-5 p.m., Free. High Country Humane (HCH) is always seeking dedicated and compassionate people who are looking for meaningful ways to donate their time to help animals in need.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
NAMI Support Groups: Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 606-6448. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
