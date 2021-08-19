Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, August 19
BASIS Flagstaff School Tour: 10-10:30 a.m.; BASIS Flagstaff, 1700 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; Free; Join us on any available Thursday for a campus tour!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basis-flagstaff-school-tour-tickets-159918014085.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A class that develops stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/837007-0.
Drink Specials and Country Dancing at The Museum Club: 6 p.m.- 12 a.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-440-5214; Drink Specials and Country Dancing at The Museum Club; https://go.evvnt.com/855407-0.
Rebelution- Good Vibes Summer Tour 2021: 6-10 p.m.; Pepsi Amphitheater, Fort Tuthill County Park, Flagstaff; 480-656-9940; $33.50; Rebelution Returns to Pepsi Amphitheater, August 19, 2021!; https://go.evvnt.com/841204-0.
S.E. Willis at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Flagstaff legend S.E. Willis performs with special guests every Thursday from 6:30-9 PM on the Charly’s stage;
Basement Beatz in the Gopher Hole: 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Basement Beatz every Thursday from 10 PM-1:30 AM in the Gopher Hole;
Clark 125th Anniversary | Imaging Jupiter: 9-10 p.m. Join us for a Livestream celebration of the 125th anniversary of the historic Clark Refractor! The program runs from 9:30-10:15 pm PDT and includes: - Lowell Historian Kevin Schindler will discuss historic instruments used on the Clark for imaging: cameras, spectrograph, comet eyepiece, etc.- Lowell educators at the Clark Refractor will share live views of the planet Jupiter, which Percival Lowell and EC Slipher imaged more than a century ago.- Lowell Astronomer Dr. Phil Massey will join Schindler to compare these historic techniques to those of today, with special attention on the Lowell Discovery Telescope's Large Monolithic Imager. Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, (928) 774-3358. https://youtu.be/ptaWgA9bPeA.
An Evening of Magic and Comedy: 7-8:30 p.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Comedy Machine to present "An Evening of Magic and Comedy" on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.World-acclaimed magician Johnny "Ace" Palmer, named the #1 close-up magician in the world, headlines the show. He will be joined by comedians Andy Kern and Steven Briggs. "An Evening of Magic and Comedy" will headline at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Friday, August 20
Friday Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-773-0084; Join us at Post 3 for a delicious Fish Fry dinner! Special dinner available. Brought to you by the Ladies Auxiliary; https://go.evvnt.com/856387-0.
Ace Slim at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Catch Ace Slim on the Charly’s stage Friday, Aug 6 and Friday, Aug 20 from 6:30-9PM;
'Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona theatrical premiere of "Cowboys: A Documentary Portrait" showing Aug. 20-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The film's creative producer, Felicitas (Feli) Funke will be in Sedona to present the first two screenings of the film (Friday and Saturday) and host a Q&A with the audiences at both shows.Told in the cinematic tradition of classic westerns, "Cowboys: Documentary Portrait" is a feature-length film that gives viewers the opportunity to ride alongside modern working cowboys on some of America's largest and most remote cattle ranches. Creative producer Felicitas (Feli) Funke will host a Q&A discussion at the first two screenings of the film — Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20 and 21. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Sublet' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona theatrical premiere of "Sublet" showing Aug. 20-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Sublet" played to rave reviews and was one of the highest rated films by audience vote at the recent Sedona Film Festival and is returning for a theatrical run by popular demand. Michael, a travel columnist for The New York Times, goes to Tel Aviv to write an article after suffering a tragedy. He is still grieving and the loss has caused problems between him and his husband. He just wants to do his research and go home. But when he sublets an apartment from Tomer, a young film student, he finds himself drawn into the life of the city.Superficially, the two men couldn't be more different. Michael is an established journalist who has been with his partner for decades. He came of age during the years when AIDS was ravaging the gay community and he appreciates how much things have changed. Tomer struggles to earn a living and is still trying to figure out what kind of films he wants to make. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20, 21 and 22; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 24 and 25. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum, ranked No. 1 among attractions in the Flagstaff area, is located at the Fort Tuthill County Park and is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history. Volunteers are needed to help preserve history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
