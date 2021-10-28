Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Hocus Pocus: 7-11 p.m.; Orpheum Theater – Flagstaff, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Contact label : info@onandon-records.com French hip-hop posse Hocus Pocus, actually 20syl's brainchild, were formed in 1995, and gradually gained attention in the late '90s. The band, however, reached significant commercial and critical success in 2006 with the 2005 LP 73 Touches re-release, the "Hip Hop?" single (featuring the Procussions) having hooked many listeners who were curious about its blend of French, English, and acoustic/electronic elements. Though quite far removed from legendary bands evolving in that same category (like The Roots), Hocus Pocus' more radio-friendly recipe happened to be very effective. The band came back in 2007 with a mixed live/studio LP, Place 54, featuring more international collaborations and another hit single, "Vocab!" ~ Olivier Duboc, All Music Guide; https://www.bandsintown.com/t/1023024527?app_id=y5t04gz269&came_from=287&utm_medium=api&utm_source=partner_api&utm_campaign=ticket.
NAU Department of Theatre's production of The Tempest: 7:30 p.m.- 4 p.m.; Clifford White Theater, Knoles Drive Knoles Drive, Flagstaff; $17; William Shakespeare’s The Tempest October 28-31 in the Clifford E White Theatre; https://go.evvnt.com/911924-0.
Paranormal Investigation: The Library Ghost: 7-8 p.m. For years, Flagstaff Public Library staff and patrons have reported disembodied voices, eerie noises, & objects moving on their own. Who, or what, is causing these phenomena? Paranormal investigator Jason Graham & his team, Southwest Para-Abnormal, aim to find out! Join us on Zoom as Jason explains what he found while investigating the Downtown Library & discusses the equipment, techniques, & terminology used by paranormal investigators. Visit http://tiny.cc/paranormal for the Zoom link!To request a reasonable accommodation for any type of disability, please call 928-213-2331. Three days prior notice is requested. Mary Corcoran, libraryprograms@flagstafffpubliclibrary.org, 9286002375. http://tiny.cc/paranormal.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Friday, Oct. 29
The GELL Center’s Global Game Night: 7-9 p.m.; Babbitt Academic Annex, 803 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; Join in the games at Global Game Night! Test your gaming skills in a new language!; https://go.evvnt.com/892999-0.
'Heart of Champions' Film Premiere: 12 a.m. Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new coming-of-age drama "Heart of Champions" showing Oct. 29-Nov. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Heart of Champions" stars Michael Shannon, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Alex MacNicoll and Ash Santos with Lilly Krug and David James Elliott. During their last year at an Ivy League college in 1999, some friends' lives are changed forever when an Army vet takes over as coach of their dysfunctional rowing team. After finishing last in the national championship, a college rowing team descends into turmoil and constant infighting between team leaders Alex (Alexander Ludwig), Chris (Charles Melton), and John (Alex MacNicoll). A tough Army veteran, Coach Murphy (Michael Shannon), arrives at the start of the new season to transform the status quo and unlock their true potential. Using his experience and unconventional methods to help them overcome petty rivalries and personal challenges, Coach Murphy must inspire these young men to learn what it takes to be a team before they can be champions. "Heart of Champions" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 29-Nov. 3. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29, 30 and 31; and 7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2 and 3. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
'Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs and Englishmen': Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present "Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen" showing Oct. 29-Nov. 3 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. "Learning To Live Together" is an electrifying documentary and concert film spotlighting the reunion of the celebrated "Mad Dogs & Englishmen," Joe Cocker's short-lived tour featuring a mammoth thirty-two piece band. In the spring of 1970, Joe Cocker undertook what became the legendary Mad Dogs & Englishmen tour, immortalized in a live album and concert film. Fifty years later, first-time filmmaker Jesse Lauter tells the complete story through the lens of the Grammy Award-winning Tedeschi Trucks Band's reunion of the Mad Dogs. In addition to Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi and the entire Tedeschi Trucks Band, this reunion featured 12 of the original Mad Dogs, including Leon Russell, Rita Coolidge and Claudia Lennear, plus guest performers Chris Robinson and Dave Mason, among others. "Learning To Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 29-Nov. 3. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29, 30 and 31; and 4 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 3. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Comedian Lewis Black Bringing New Tour to The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino: 8-10 p.m. The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, 15406 N Maricopa Rd., Maricopa. WHO: Lewis Black WHAT: Lewis Black: it Gets Better Every Day Tour WHEN: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 WHERE: The Events Center at Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino. Doors 7 p.m. p.m.; show time 8 p.m. Tickets: $79.50; $59.50; $44.50. Black is one of the most prolific and popular performers working today. He executes a brilliant trifecta as a stand-up comedian, actor and author. Receiving critical acclaim, he performs more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada and the United States. He is one of a few performers to sell out multiple renowned theaters, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York City Center, the Main Stage at the Mirage in Las Vegas and a sold-out Broadway run at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. His live performances provide a cathartic release of anger and disillusionment for his audience. He has had comedy specials on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime and Epix. In 2001, he won Best Male Stand-Up at the American Comedy Awards. He has released eight comedy albums, including the 2007 GRAMMY Award-winning The Carnegie Hall Performance. For more information about Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, visit www.harrahsakchin.com. Justin Liggin, jliggin@hmapr.com, 6025715965.Starting at $44.50. http://www.harrahsakchin.com.
