Adult Spelling Bee: Hilarious. H-I-L-A-R-I-O-U-S. Are you ready to participate in an unforgettable evening of challenge and laughter? Even if not, watching this unfold will bee worth the price of admission (which is $0.00). We are absolutely giddy at the thought of what this event will become! There will bee literary words, there will bee Viking based words, and whatever potentially hilarious words our host, Nick, thinks would befit an ADULT spelling bee! Sign up begins at 5 p.m. It will bee single elimination rules. Competition will proceed until there is one ultimate winner standing! Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. 21+ event. Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, 5 p.m.