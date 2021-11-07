Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Nov. 7
NAU Global Cabaret: 3 p.m., Firecreek Coffee Company, 22 W. Route 66. Join the NAU Global Languages & Cultures Department for a night of poetry, prose, music and other art from around the world as performed by members of the NAU community. This event is free and open to the public.
Ballroom Dancing Lesson: 5:30 p.m., Jazzercise Flagstaff, 1798 W. Route 66. Ballroom dance lesson followed by open dancing. Come learn and practice social ballroom, swing and Latin dances. This week a Cha Cha lesson will be taught, Come join a fun, encouraging community of dancers. Beginners, experienced dancers, singles, couples, and students welcome. No partner needed. Cost $5.
Holiday Charcuterie Boards: 4 p.m., Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66. Our VIY Series continues with nutrition graduate and mead slinger, Emma Bowers! $15 *Limited to 10 people* 21+ Event. The Viking It Yourself (VIY) series continues into the holiday season. Come learn from nutritionist Emma how to put together a balanced charcuterie board or box that will surely impress! The class includes instruction, a take home charcuterie with all the fixins, plus a glass of mead during the class. All for $15! Sign up ahead of time by stopping by the Mead Hall or calling 928-266-0425 during business hours
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Monday, Nov. 8
Film Screening: 5 p.m. "A Reckoning in Boston," with filmmaker discussion to follow. Join the Martin-Springer Institute, College of Arts and Letters, Department of Comparative Cultural Studies and the Black Student Union for this documentary, which examines issues of gentrification and rising rents on minority members of the Boston community. We will be joined by film director James Rutenbeck & co-producer Kafi Dixon for a conversation about the film and its wider implications starting at 7:00. This event is free and open to the public. It takes place in the NAU Liberal Arts Building, Room 120.
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Adult Spelling Bee: Hilarious. H-I-L-A-R-I-O-U-S. Are you ready to participate in an unforgettable evening of challenge and laughter? Even if not, watching this unfold will bee worth the price of admission (which is $0.00). We are absolutely giddy at the thought of what this event will become! There will bee literary words, there will bee Viking based words, and whatever potentially hilarious words our host, Nick, thinks would befit an ADULT spelling bee! Sign up begins at 5 p.m. It will bee single elimination rules. Competition will proceed until there is one ultimate winner standing! Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. 21+ event. Drinking Horn Mead Hall, 108 E. Route 66, 5 p.m.
Film Screening: 7 p.m., NAU Liberal Arts Building. "Zurita, You Will See Not to See." Prof. Robert Neustadt, Director of Latin American Studies, will present the documentary and will give a talk prior to the screening about the work of its subject, Chilean poet Raúl Zurita, and the political and artistic context that shapes his work. Film in Spanish audio and English Subtitles. Pre-film presentation in English. The event is free and open to the public.
