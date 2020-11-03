Tuesday, Nov. 3

CCC Comet Talk "Doing Our Part: Maintenance of Northern Arizona Ecosystems": 3-4 p.m. Online Via Zoom. CCC Comet Talks are free, open to the public and online via Zoom. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend. "Doing Our Part: Maintenance of Northern Arizona Ecosystems" Presented by Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Chief Science & Resource Manager Ken Hyde; 4 p.m. Please register online at this link: https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YotiT6qLShytWFFho9I60w. Join Coconino Community College for an informative Comet Talk that examines why Brown Trout are causing havoc for native fish and endangered species in the Colorado River, and learn how you can help. What does an invasive species do to an ecosystem? Plants and animals all just get along, don't they? That's how nature works - right? Not always. Sometimes, non-native plants and animals cause real damage to the environment, and that's when people have to step in to fix the balance. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education. CCC PR/Marketing, coconino@coconino.edu, 928-226-4312. https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YotiT6qLShytWFFho9I60w.