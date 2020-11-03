Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
CCC Comet Talk "Doing Our Part: Maintenance of Northern Arizona Ecosystems": 3-4 p.m. Online Via Zoom. CCC Comet Talks are free, open to the public and online via Zoom. Everyone is invited and welcome to attend. "Doing Our Part: Maintenance of Northern Arizona Ecosystems" Presented by Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Chief Science & Resource Manager Ken Hyde; 4 p.m. Please register online at this link: https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YotiT6qLShytWFFho9I60w. Join Coconino Community College for an informative Comet Talk that examines why Brown Trout are causing havoc for native fish and endangered species in the Colorado River, and learn how you can help. What does an invasive species do to an ecosystem? Plants and animals all just get along, don't they? That's how nature works - right? Not always. Sometimes, non-native plants and animals cause real damage to the environment, and that's when people have to step in to fix the balance. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education. CCC PR/Marketing, coconino@coconino.edu, 928-226-4312. https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YotiT6qLShytWFFho9I60w.
"Bernini" Great Art on Screen: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival presents the Great Art on Screen series with "Bernini." The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Great Art on Screen is a series of documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time. No artist defined 17th-century Rome more than Gian Lorenzo Bernini did, working under nine popes and leaving an indelible mark on the Eternal City. The Great Art on Screen Series is generously sponsored by Goldenstein Gallery. "Bernini" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: 10 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-679-7144; Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/642817-0.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs; the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633845-0.
Test-Taking & Strategies for Reducing Anxiety: 5-6 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-1803; Join the NACRC for a free workshop to learn how to reduce anxiety and improve your test taking skills!; https://go.evvnt.com/699933-0.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Nov. 3, Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others; https://go.evvnt.com/639135-0.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: 6:30-8 p.m.; First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff; 928 525 6112; $5; Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome; https://go.evvnt.com/642898-0.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915265464.
Trivia at Hops on Birch!: 7:30-10 p.m.; Nov. 3, Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Trivia every Tuesday at Hops! Sign up starts at 7:30 - prizes for winning teams!; https://go.evvnt.com/636844-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.- 2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99093131223.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555753234.
November First Shots: 5:30-7:45 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; $20; Interested in trying some shooting but not sure where to start? This is the class for you; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/november-first-shots-tickets-119957677643.
Home Energy Efficiency Workshop: 6-7:15 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-213-2144; Free; House too cold? We can help!; https://go.evvnt.com/700822-0.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, November 4th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-127030185705.
Northern Arizona Fly Casters: 7-10 p.m.; AZ Game and Fish Flagstaff Office, 3500 Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff; 928-814-3596; Free; "Trout Unlimited, Grand Canyon Chapter/Northern Arizona Flycasters Monthly Meeting Wednesday, 8 January 2020 7:00 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/635652-0.
