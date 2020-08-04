Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
MNA Virtual Plant Talk: Living Roof Garden: 12 p.m. The 17,000 square foot living roof on the Easton Collection Center was originally planted in 2009. Since then windblown seeds have changed the mixture of plants, creating a beautiful rooftop meadow of many hundred native grasses and wildflowers. Few people ever get to see these plants up close, but horticulturist Jan Busco leads this virtual tour up the ladder to see the late summer flowers and expansive views. She will also talk about the unique aspects of caring for a rooftop garden, and how the living roof harvests and recirculates rainwater. Jan has worked with native plants for more than three decades and is the curator of MNA's gardens and grounds. She has written three books on western native plants; "Native Plants for High-Elevation Western Gardens", "First Garden: How to get Started in Southwestern Gardening" and "First Garden: How to get Started in California Gardening". For more information email MNA at info@musnaz.org or call them at 928-774-5213. https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.
Family Court 101: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free online Legal Talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case at: azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928 525 6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12118925b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_videoMonday,
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Ft. Tuthill COVID-19 tests/pruebas: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Cada dia, Lunes-Viernes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., gratis. Free. COVID-19 testing daily, Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Pepsi presents: Kids Virtual Summer Camp: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Online/ Virtual Space. Exploring Worms with Willow Bend Center. Join Willow Bend for an engaging and fun program that's all about worms! Learn why worms are so important for the planet, how their body parts are different than ours, what they eat (and what they don't!), how you can build your own worm bin and start worm composting! Virtually meet our worms, listen to a heartworming story, and learn a worm song. https://www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/pepsi-presents-kids-virtual-summer-camp-111706966544/.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
August First Shots at Timberline: Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff. 5:30-7:45 p.m., Tickets $20. If you've wanted to check out the shooting sports, this class is perfect for you! Take your first shots in a fun, low key and safe class.
Grief Support Group: Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff. 928 556 1500. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month.
Northern Arizona Fly Casters: AZ Game and Fish Flagstaff Office, 3500 Lake Mary Road, Flagstaff. 928-814-3596. 7-10 p.m., Free. "Trout Unlimited, Grand Canyon Chapter/Northern Arizona Flycasters Monthly Meeting.
All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
