Tuesday, Aug. 4

MNA Virtual Plant Talk: Living Roof Garden: 12 p.m. The 17,000 square foot living roof on the Easton Collection Center was originally planted in 2009. Since then windblown seeds have changed the mixture of plants, creating a beautiful rooftop meadow of many hundred native grasses and wildflowers. Few people ever get to see these plants up close, but horticulturist Jan Busco leads this virtual tour up the ladder to see the late summer flowers and expansive views. She will also talk about the unique aspects of caring for a rooftop garden, and how the living roof harvests and recirculates rainwater. Jan has worked with native plants for more than three decades and is the curator of MNA's gardens and grounds. She has written three books on western native plants; "Native Plants for High-Elevation Western Gardens", "First Garden: How to get Started in Southwestern Gardening" and "First Garden: How to get Started in California Gardening". For more information email MNA at info@musnaz.org or call them at 928-774-5213. https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.