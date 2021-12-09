Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.

Thursday, Dec. 9

One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.

Friday, Dec. 10

Abiding in Purity Retreat: International Kadampa Retreat Center, Williams. Buddha taught many different methods to purify non-virtuous actions, downfalls, and broken commitments but the supreme method is the practice of meditation and recitation of Vajrasattva. This practice is the scientific method to purify our mind and to transform our mind from an impure mind into a pure mind using Tantric technology. This retreat provides an opportunity to learn and gain deep experience of this important spiritual practice. Gen Demo will guide the retreat from December 10 to 14 and will give helpful insights on how to achieve the true purity of our minds. The self-guided retreat will be December 14 to 16. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/pure

