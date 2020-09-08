Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Sep. 8
The Virtual Coconino County Fair: Check out the virtual Coconino County Fair Facebook page, YouTube channel, or Instagram account for a weekend full of events, including live music, auctions and more. To see the full Coconino County Fair schedule and learn how to tune in virtually, visit www.coconinocountyfair.com/schedule
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library online/virtual event. 12-1:30 p.m. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Visit the library's Facebook page for more info.
Virtual Prenatal Meetup Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others. Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/637668559.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928 525 6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Wednesday, Sep. 9
Flagstaff Premiere: 'The Etruscan Smile': 7-9 p.m. Harkins, 4751 E Marketplace Drive, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning new film "Tesla" as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. Harkins Theatres have now re-opened following CDC guidelines and social distance seating at a limited capacity, requiring masks for entering and exiting the theaters and with additional health and safety protocols in place. A representative from the NAU Philosophy Department and Philosophy in the Public Interest will lead a discussion following the film screening. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Safety Net Coalition in Coconino County: 10-10:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free panel discussion by Safety Net Coalition members on the resources available to Coconino residents. Panel will include Coalition members: Sandi Flores of Catholic Charities, Monica Foos of Flagstaff Family Food Center & Food Bank, Viviana Reyes of Coconino County and Peter Van Wyck of First Things First online at: azcourthelp/public-events.
Through a Mother's Lens: Multi-generational Advocacy: 5-6:30 p.m. Virtual. Join this panel discussion featuring eight mothers, some with their children, who each have their own unique story and experience to share about what inspired them to engage in important issues: climate change, water scarcity, inclusion of Indigenous voices, women's rights and more. These issues affect us all, no matter where we come from or how we were raised. This discussion will also highlight how each panelists' kids have been influenced to become advocates of their own, whether they realize it or not. There will be a Q&A at the end. Panelists: Amy S. Martin, Nikki Cooley, Annette McGivney, Sienna Chapman, McKenzie Jones, Rosemary Logan, Sarana Riggs, Moran Henn. Moderator: Colleen Cooley. Register in advance for this webinar: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000001b2FzAAI&mapLinkHref=After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
