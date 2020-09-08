Through a Mother's Lens: Multi-generational Advocacy: 5-6:30 p.m. Virtual. Join this panel discussion featuring eight mothers, some with their children, who each have their own unique story and experience to share about what inspired them to engage in important issues: climate change, water scarcity, inclusion of Indigenous voices, women's rights and more. These issues affect us all, no matter where we come from or how we were raised. This discussion will also highlight how each panelists' kids have been influenced to become advocates of their own, whether they realize it or not. There will be a Q&A at the end. Panelists: Amy S. Martin, Nikki Cooley, Annette McGivney, Sienna Chapman, McKenzie Jones, Rosemary Logan, Sarana Riggs, Moran Henn. Moderator: Colleen Cooley. Register in advance for this webinar: https://act.sierraclub.org/events/details?formcampaignid=7013q000001b2FzAAI&mapLinkHref=After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.