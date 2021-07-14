Flagstaff Premiere: 'The God Committee': 7-8:30 p.m. Harkins Cinemas Llc, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama "The God Committee" on Wednesday, July 14 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. An official selection of the Tribeca Film Festival, "The God Committee" is a timely medical drama starring Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo and Dan Hedaya. An organ transplant committee has one hour to decide which of three patients deserves a life- saving heart. Seven years later, the committee members struggle with the consequences of that fateful decision. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.