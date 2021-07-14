Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, July 14
Wednesday Weed Pulls at Picture Canyon!: 7-10 a.m.; Picture Canyon Natural and Cultural Preserve, Flagstaff; 928-213-2154; Join volunteers from the Picture Canyon Working Group to remove invasive weeds at Picture Canyon every other Wednesday from May through August; https://go.evvnt.com/798953-0.
Watercolor Painting: 9 a.m.- noon; Coconino Community College, 2800 S. Lone Tree Road, Flagstaff; 928-226-4174; Learn watercolor painting at Coconino Community College; https://go.evvnt.com/824285-0.
Isaiah live movie premiere: 2202 N. E. St., 2202 N. E. St., Flagstaff; Free; We will watch movies all night and that all we will do and we will have a discussion on what we thought of of the movie; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/isaiah-live-movie-premiere-tickets-158189155021.
Ancient Snapshots: Verde Valley Family Life from the 11th to 14th Centuries: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 480-929-0292; Free; Ever wonder what Arizona was like one thousand years ago?; https://go.evvnt.com/811222-0.
Dancing On The Square: 7-10 p.m.; Heritage Square, Flagstaff; 928-814-0157; Come learn social dancing for free every summer Wednesday evening downtown in Heritage Square!, with a Swing or Latin lesson from 7;00 to 8:00 pm followed by dancing from 8:00 to 10:00pm;
Flagstaff Premiere: 'The God Committee': 7-8:30 p.m. Harkins Cinemas Llc, 4751 E Marketplace Dr, Flagstaff. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Flagstaff premiere of the acclaimed new drama "The God Committee" on Wednesday, July 14 as part of the festival's monthly Flagstaff Cinema Series. There will be one screening of the film at 7:00 p.m. at Harkins Flagstaff 16 Theatres. An official selection of the Tribeca Film Festival, "The God Committee" is a timely medical drama starring Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Colman Domingo, Janeane Garofalo and Dan Hedaya. An organ transplant committee has one hour to decide which of three patients deserves a life- saving heart. Seven years later, the committee members struggle with the consequences of that fateful decision. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members ($10 for full-time students), and will be available starting at 6:00 p.m. that day in the Harkins lobby. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
How to Apply for a Protective Order: 10 a.m. Online. How to Apply for a Protective Order: Join us for this free Legal Talk on obtaining a protective order by Victim Witness Services online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://www.azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Fort Tuthill Military Museum: The museum located at the Fort Tuthill County Park is open weekends from 10 a.m – 4 p.m. Admission $5.00. Children 12 and under free. Founded in 2005 the museum presents and preserves the distinguished history of the Arizona National Guard and the 158th Infantry Regiment with pictures, documents and an extensive weapon display. Housed in two of the fort's original buildings exhibits trace 156 years of Arizona Military History from 1865 to the recent 2nd Afghan deployment of today's 1st Battalion 158th Infantry Bushmasters and the part historic Fort Tuthill played in that history.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, July 15
BASIS Flagstaff School Tour: 10-10:30 a.m.; BASIS Flagstaff, 1700 N. Gemini Road, Flagstaff; Free; Join us on any available Thursday for a campus tour!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/basis-flagstaff-school-tour-tickets-159918004055.
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; Free; A program to develop stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO; https://go.evvnt.com/787913-0.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: 5:30-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-523-2672; Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series, “An Open Door: Diversity in 2021” explores diversity and inclusion through multiple lenses and features engaging and timely topics;
S.E. Willis at Charly’s: 6:30-9 p.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Flagstaff legend S.E. Willis performs with special guests every Thursday from 6:30-9 PM on the Charly’s stage;
Basement Beatz in the Gopher Hole: 10 p.m.- 1:30 a.m.; Weatherford Hotel, 23 N. Leroux St., Flagstaff; (928) 779-1919; $5; Basement Beatz every Thursday from 10 PM- 1:30 AM in the Gopher Hole.
