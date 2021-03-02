"M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity": Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival continues its Art on Screen series with "M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, March 2, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre."M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity" is the story of world famous Dutch graphic artist M.C Escher (1898-1972). Equal parts history, psychology, and psychedelia, Robin Lutz's entertaining, eye-opening portrait gives us the man through his own words and images. Diary musings, excerpts from lectures, correspondence and more are voiced by British actor Stephen Fry, while Escher's woodcuts, lithographs, and other print works appear in both original and playfully altered form. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.