Tuesday, March 2
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Coconino County Supervisors Meeting: 10 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; Coconino County Administration Building, 219 E. Cherry Ave., Flagstaff; 928-679-7144; Meetings held the first Tuesday of the month at 10 a.m. and the third Tuesday at 6 p.m; https://go.evvnt.com/642826-0.
Brain Power for Brain Injuries: 2-3 p.m.; 928-863-0595; Brain injury? You can accelerate your healing. Attend a free online class to find out how; https://go.evvnt.com/742490-0.
"M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity": Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. Sedona International Film Festival continues its Art on Screen series with "M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity". The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, March 2, at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival's Mary D. Fisher Theatre."M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity" is the story of world famous Dutch graphic artist M.C Escher (1898-1972). Equal parts history, psychology, and psychedelia, Robin Lutz's entertaining, eye-opening portrait gives us the man through his own words and images. Diary musings, excerpts from lectures, correspondence and more are voiced by British actor Stephen Fry, while Escher's woodcuts, lithographs, and other print works appear in both original and playfully altered form. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, March 3
March First Shots: 5:30-7:45 p.m.; Timberline Firearms and Training, 11972 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff; $20; Learn to shoot in this fun and SAFE First Shots class!! This is a great class for the entire family!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/march-first-shots-tickets-139278883891.
Grief Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Compassus Hospice, 1000 N. Humphreys St., Flagstaff; 928 556 1500; Compassus Hospice Grief Support Group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month; https://go.evvnt.com/639248-0.
Wall City: Painting for the People: 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-6272; Free; The 2021 Phoenix Mural Festival celebrates and explores the theme of sustainability. Join us for an engaging virtual panel discussion with Phoenix Mural Project Director & festival artists; https://go.evvnt.com/743036-0.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday,March 3rd; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-142551729059.
