Saturday, March 13

Streaming | Messier Marathon International Star Party: 6:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m. Virtual Event, https://youtu.be/cBWGIPAJVVA, Flagstaff. Messier Marathon International Star Party. Join Lowell Observatory's Messier Marathon, an all-night virtual star party during which we'll hunt for all 110 objects in Charles Messier's famous catalog. These are among the most prominent deep-sky objects visible in the night sky. We'll broadcast live from the Giovale Open Deck Observatory (https://lowell.edu/giovale-open-deck-observatory/), using our state-of-the-art PlaneWave telescope and shiny new MallinCam system. This Livestream will be simulcast on Twitch (https://www.twitch.tv/lowellobservatory).The party begins at 6:30 pm MST on March 13, just before local sunset here in Flagstaff, Arizona, and ends at 6:30 am MST on March 14, just after local sunrise. (Note: Daylight Savings Time begins at 2 am local time on March 14, but Arizona does not observe Daylight Savings. Outside of Arizona, the Messier Marathon begins at 8:30 pm EST/5:30 pm PST and ends at 9:30 am EDT/6:30 am PDT.)You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel! Heather Craig, hcraig@lowell.edu, 9287743358. https://youtu.be/cBWGIPAJVVA.