Tuesday, Dec. 8

CCC Comet Talk - Behind the Scenes of Parched: "The Art of Water in the Southwest": 3-4 p.m. Online Via Zoom. CCC Comet Talks are free, open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. The Art of Science- Behind the Scenes of Parched: "The Art of Water in the Southwest" 2020 Virtual Zoom Webinar. Click this link to register: https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DIacAyq-Q7exUS9RemNIjg. The presenters, accomplished artist and curator Julie Comnick and NAU Professor of Biological Sciences Jane Marks tell the story of water in the southwest. Journey into this important topic by examining what happens when art and science collide, and how Parched came to be. Learn what it takes to cultivate an exhibit that captures the mind, and gain perspective of the extensive work necessary to curate art representing diverse viewpoints and insights. This Comet Talk is in partnership with the Coconino Center for the Arts and the Flagstaff Arts Council.Click this link to learn more about the Parched Exhibit https://flagartscouncil.org/2020/05/parched/. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education.