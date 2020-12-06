Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Open Mic Sunday: 2-8 p.m.; The Museum Club, 3404 E. Route 66, Flagstaff; 928-310-2333; Our stage is your stage every Sunday with our open mic; https://go.evvnt.com/639406-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555801378.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video;
7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915313608.
Monday, Dec. 7
Window Decorating Contest: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Downtown Flagstaff, 6 E. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; Some of your favorite downtown businesses are getting in on a little friendly competition! Beginning December 7th there will be pictures of every window from participating businesses posted on our web; https://go.evvnt.com/711124-0.
Gamblers Anonymous: 6-7 p.m.; Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-774-2911; Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St; https://go.evvnt.com/642855-0.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 p.m. and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636415-0.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
CCC Comet Talk - Behind the Scenes of Parched: "The Art of Water in the Southwest": 3-4 p.m. Online Via Zoom. CCC Comet Talks are free, open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend. The Art of Science- Behind the Scenes of Parched: "The Art of Water in the Southwest" 2020 Virtual Zoom Webinar. Click this link to register: https://coconino.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DIacAyq-Q7exUS9RemNIjg. The presenters, accomplished artist and curator Julie Comnick and NAU Professor of Biological Sciences Jane Marks tell the story of water in the southwest. Journey into this important topic by examining what happens when art and science collide, and how Parched came to be. Learn what it takes to cultivate an exhibit that captures the mind, and gain perspective of the extensive work necessary to curate art representing diverse viewpoints and insights. This Comet Talk is in partnership with the Coconino Center for the Arts and the Flagstaff Arts Council.Click this link to learn more about the Parched Exhibit https://flagartscouncil.org/2020/05/parched/. For more details, please contact CCC Community Education Coordinator meghan.remington@coconino.edu, call (928) 226- 4174, or visit www.coconino.edu/community-education.
Child Custody During COVID-19: 11-11:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on Child Custody during COVID-19 by Family Law attorney, Ben Deguire from the Law Offices of Benjamin L. Deguire, PLLC online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. http://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Northern Arizona Parkinson's Support Group Meeting: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; The Peaks, A Senior Living Community, 3150 N. Winding Brook Road, Flagstaff; 928-526-3115; Monthly Meeting of the Northern Arizona Parkinson's Support Group; https://go.evvnt.com/639896-0.
Writers Who Lunch: 12-1:30 p.m.; Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library, 300 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff; 928-213-2331; Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the Writer's Table; https://go.evvnt.com/633879-0.
Prenatal Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-607-3706; Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others; https://go.evvnt.com/639140-0.
Karaoke at the Monte V: 9:30 p.m.-2 a.m.; Monte Vista Cocktail Lounge, 100 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff; Free; Karaoke with Ricky Bill; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/karaoke-at-the-monte-v-tickets-99093141253.
Open Mic at Hops on Birch!: 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; Hops On Birch, 22 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; (480) 392-7334; Open mic at Hops! Sign up begins at 8:00 p.m. and is open to anyone 21 and up!; https://go.evvnt.com/636415-0.
