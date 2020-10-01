Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Oct. 1
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
NAMI Support Groups: Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 606-6448. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition.
Friday, Oct. 2
Dreaming Under the Stars at the Orpheum Theater Featuring: Ill Divo, Jaybird, Jean Jacket: 7:30 p.m. Orpheum Presents, 15 W Aspen Ave, Flagstaff. The Orpheum Theater presents: Under the Stars at The Orpheum TheaterWith our COVID-safe protocols developed and in place, we are excited to announce a new series of outdoor, live events. Under the Stars at The Orpheum Theater will be held in The Orpheum Theater's private lot.Join us for a night of down tempo electronica from Ill Divo, Jaybird, and Jean Jacket.Tickets are very limited to keep social distancing a priority. A ticket purchase will reserve your seats, but your personal pod placement will be first come first serve.You will receive a follow-up email upon purchase that will breakdown the timeline for the night and COVID-safe protocols, but if you have questions, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. Molly Baker, marketing.orpheum@gmail.com, (928) 556-1580. $40-$80. www.orpheumflagstaff.com/e/under-the-stars-at-the-orpheum-theater-ill-divo-jaybird-jean-jacket-122327046489/.
'The Personal History of David Copperfield' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of "The Personal History of David Copperfield" showing Oct. 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."The Personal History of David Copperfield" re-imagines Charles Dickens' classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers — giving the Dickensian tale new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world.Emmy-winners and Oscar-nominees Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell lend their wry, yet heart-filled storytelling style to revisiting Dickens' iconic hero on his quirky journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England. "The Personal History of David Copperfield" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 2-8. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 2, 4 and 5; 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7 and 8. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.
'A Call To Spy' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "A Call To Spy" showing Oct. 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.Ordinary women. Extraordinary heroes.In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency — "SOE" — to recruit and train women as spies. Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance. SOE's "Spymistress," Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Sarah Megan Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (played by Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legac in their wake.Inspired by true stories, "A Call To Spy" draws on SOE, OSS (pre-cursor to CIA), and CIA files, as well as interviews with living relatives. "A Call To Spy" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 2-8. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 2, 4 and 5; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7 and 8. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.
Climate Emergency Forum: 928-213-2145. 12-1 p.m., Free. Join Flagstaff Sustainability staff for a discussion on the Climate Emergency Declaration and carbon neutrality.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library online. 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. Visit the library Facebook page for more information.
