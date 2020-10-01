'The Personal History of David Copperfield' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of "The Personal History of David Copperfield" showing Oct. 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."The Personal History of David Copperfield" re-imagines Charles Dickens' classic ode to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of its award-winning filmmakers — giving the Dickensian tale new life for a cosmopolitan age with a diverse ensemble cast of stage and screen actors from across the world.Emmy-winners and Oscar-nominees Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell lend their wry, yet heart-filled storytelling style to revisiting Dickens' iconic hero on his quirky journey from impoverished orphan to burgeoning writer in Victorian England. "The Personal History of David Copperfield" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 2-8. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 2, 4 and 5; 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7 and 8. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

'A Call To Spy' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Rt. 89A, Ste. A3, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "A Call To Spy" showing Oct. 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.Ordinary women. Extraordinary heroes.In the beginning of WWII, with Britain becoming desperate, Churchill orders his new spy agency — "SOE" — to recruit and train women as spies. Their daunting mission: conduct sabotage and build a resistance. SOE's "Spymistress," Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) recruits two unusual candidates: Virginia Hall (Sarah Megan Thomas), an ambitious American with a wooden leg, and Noor Inayat Khan (played by Radhika Apte), a Muslim pacifist. Together, these women help to undermine the Nazi regime in France, leaving an unmistakable legac in their wake.Inspired by true stories, "A Call To Spy" draws on SOE, OSS (pre-cursor to CIA), and CIA files, as well as interviews with living relatives. "A Call To Spy" will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 2-8. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Sunday and Monday, Oct. 2, 4 and 5; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 7 and 8. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.