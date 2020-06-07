Sunday, June 7
There are no submitted events for this date. All Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.
Monday, June 8
Virtual Behind-the-Scenes Ethnology Tour: 2-3 p.m. Museum Of Northern Arizona, 3101 N. Fort Valley Rd. Anthropology collections manager Tony Thibodeau guides this whirlwind virtual tour of the Ethnology Collections in the Easton Collection Center at the Museum of Northern Arizona. View MNA's extensive holdings of Zuni, Hopi and Navajo textiles, jewelry, pottery, baskets, etc. Hear how tribes access these holdings, the importance of stories and how the collections are stored and cared for. 774-5213. http://musnaz.org.
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditations: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Strengthen Your Immune System -- Online Video Workshop: 8-9 a.m. Visit http://aziht.com/is. From Flagstaff Hypnotherapy: These free, experiential online-video sessions will show how you can activate the body's natural healing ability and strengthen your immune system by utilizing the tools and technology of clinical hypnotherapy, one of the fastest-growing fields that facilitates and promotes human change and improvement, and enhances control over perceptions such as pain, anxiety, habits and stress. The objective of hypnotherapy is to help patients unlock "the most powerful pharmacy of all: our own nervous systems. Certified Medical Support Specialist Craig Meriwether, CHT-CMS, practices integral hypnotherapy in Flagstaff. The adaptive, client-centered and collaborative approach to healing. For more information about Flagstaff Hypnotherapy, visit http://arizonaintegrativehypnotherapy.com/.
Tuesday, June 9
Learn about sage and artemisia: Noon-12:30 p.m. Museum of Northern Arizona live stream workshop. Watch online as ethnobotanist Phyllis Hogan shows how to recognize sage and artemisia, and talks about some of their uses. These native plants have a long history of uses and do well in home gardens. Hogan is an acclaimed herbalist and southwest ethnobotanist with more than 40 years of experience practicing and teaching in the American Southwest. She and Michael Moore co-founded the Arizona Ethnobotanical Research Association, a nonprofit foundation committed to the investigation, documentation and preservation of traditional plant uses in Arizona and the greater southwest. She helped establish the Michael Moore Native Medicinal Garden at MNA. 774-5211. http://musnaz.org.
Live Stream: 30-Minute Guided Meditation: Noon-12:30 p.m. with Kadam Michelle Gauthier. Join for daily live stream meditations, Monday-Friday. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/live-stream-page.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: 12-1:30 p.m. Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. We will be meeting vrtually on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at lunchtime to write and discuss. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for the link to join our virtual writers cave. https://www.flagstaffpubliclibrary.org/.
Family Court 101: 10-10:45 a.m. Webinar. Join us for this free legal talk about the steps in a divorce, legal separation or custody case online at azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!