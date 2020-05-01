Streaming | National Astronomy Day: 6-8 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel. Celebrate National Astronomy Day with Lowell Observatory at 6pm AZ/Pacific. Live talks from Lowell astronomers and educators will look at astronomy as both a profession and a hobby that inspires us all. Topics include getting started in astronomy while everyone is at home practicing social distancing and doing at-home astronomy activities for kids. The live stream will wrap up with a preview of the coming week's celestial events, including a look at the dance of the planets Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.You can find all of our Live-Streams and more on our YouTube channel!https://youtu.be/cKA2q6UkI5U.