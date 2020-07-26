Tuesday, July 28

Plant Talk - Intro to Permaculture: Museum of Northern Arizona Facebook, 3101 N Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. Rosemary Logan offers an introduction to permaculture and the new permaculture demonstration section of the Colton Community Garden. Permaculture uses observation of natural systems to create sustainable and self-sufficient agricultural ecosystems. By observing key ecological relationships, we can mimic and apply these beneficial relationships in the design of systems that serve humans while helping to restore the natural world. Rosemary Logan teaches the Masters of Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University. She has integrated permaculture design principles and practices into her teaching, including designing and co-leading two study abroad programs focused on permaculture to Scotland (2016) and New Zealand (2019). In 2011 she received her Permaculture Design Certificate (PDC) from Wayne Weissman, and in December 2017 her Permaculture Teacher Training certificate from Pandora Thomas and Lisa DePiano. Tune in at https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.