Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Sunday, July 26
Flagstaff Community Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Flagstaff High School, 400 W Elm Ave. Outdoor farmers market featuring fresh, regional fruits and vegetables, tamales, bread, honey, salsa, humanely raised beef, nest run eggs and more. Safety guidelines will be in place. Limited number of customers will be inside the market at one time, masks required, practice social distancing, bring a shopping list; get in and out quickly, look with your eyes not your hands. Please note at this time there will be no prepared food to consume onsite and no artists. www.flagstaffmarket.com.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Shakespeare Allowed Virtually: Hosted by Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival this month's public-participation reading of one entire Shakespeare play centers around "Measure for Measure," the bard's dark comedy production set in Vienna. To join, visit FlagShakes on Facebook.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12184582b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_video
Formation of the Grand Canyon virtual youth camp: This one-week virtual camp starts July 27 and will introduce middle and high school students to thinking about sea level and landscape changes in deep time, through the context of Grand Canyon history. It will incorporate synchronous and asynchronous video, exploration through virtual field trips and other online resources, written reflections, exercises, and a final project. For more information and to register your student, please visit: https://nau.edu/summer/summer-youth-camps/formation-of-the-grand-canyon/
Monday, July 27
Haga clic aquí Ft. Tuthill Pruebas COVID: Fort Tuthill, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Cada Lunes-Viernes, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Gratis. COVID – 19 Pruebas.
Click Here - Ft. Tuthill COVID Testing: Fort Tuthill, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Every Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Free. COVID 19 Testing.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Gamblers Anonymous: Episcopal Church-Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-774-2911. 6-7 p.m., Gamblers Anonymous meets Mondays, at 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, 423 N. Beaver St.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far.
Tuesday, July 28
Plant Talk - Intro to Permaculture: Museum of Northern Arizona Facebook, 3101 N Fort Valley Road, Flagstaff. Rosemary Logan offers an introduction to permaculture and the new permaculture demonstration section of the Colton Community Garden. Permaculture uses observation of natural systems to create sustainable and self-sufficient agricultural ecosystems. By observing key ecological relationships, we can mimic and apply these beneficial relationships in the design of systems that serve humans while helping to restore the natural world. Rosemary Logan teaches the Masters of Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University. She has integrated permaculture design principles and practices into her teaching, including designing and co-leading two study abroad programs focused on permaculture to Scotland (2016) and New Zealand (2019). In 2011 she received her Permaculture Design Certificate (PDC) from Wayne Weissman, and in December 2017 her Permaculture Teacher Training certificate from Pandora Thomas and Lisa DePiano. Tune in at https://www.facebook.com/musnaz.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library Zoom. 12-1:30 p.m. Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us in the virtual writer's cave. Visit the library on Facebook for more info.
Prenatal Support Group: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 5:30-6:30 p.m., Weekly support group for pregnant people who want to connect and share experiences with others.
Yuan Gong Qigong Class: First Congregational Church, 740 N. Turquoise Drive, Flagstaff. 928 525 6112. 6:30-8 p.m., Tickets $5. Have more life energy, learn the ancient art of Qigong for self-healing and self-empowerment. Beginners welcome.
