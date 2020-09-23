Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, Sep. 24
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30-11:15 a.m.
NAMI Support Groups: Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 606-6448. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition.
Friday, Sep. 25
Puttin' in the Pines: Continental Country Club, 2380 N. Oakmont Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 526-7944. 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets $125. The Hozhoni Foundation is hosting its 6th Annual “Puttin’ in the Pines” Golf Tournament this September to support adults with intellectual disabilities.
Under The Stars At The Orpheum Theater Featuring Sap Dabblers: The Orpheum Theater, 15 W. Aspen Ave., Flagstaff. Early show at 7-8:15 p.m., late show 9:15 p.m. Tickets $40-$80. Enjoy live music under the beautiful Flagstaff skies with local band the Sap Dabblers.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Edition: Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library virtual session. 928-213-2331. 12-1:30 p.m., Many authors have day jobs--the trick is fitting in your writing between the shifts. Come feed your writing with the support and company of other Flagstaff writers! Join us at the virtual Writer's Table. More information on the library Facebook page.
