Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Saturday, May 8
Birdwalks @ The Arb: 7:30-9 a.m. The Arboretum @ Flagstaff, 4001 South Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. Member: FREE | Non-member: $5 Join. Dr. Celia Holm on a morning walk through The Arboretum at Flagstaff gardens. Over 130 different species have been sighted here! Please bring water, a camera, comfortable walking shoes and a mask!Outside. Limited to 10 socially-distanced participants. Reservations required at TheArb.org.Bird Walks begin promptly at 7:30 am.May 8 | May 22 | June 5 | June 19
Garden Workshop and Food Stories Series: DIY Newspaper Pots for Seedlings: 10-11 a.m.; 2300 N. Izabel St., 2300 N. Izabel St., Flagstaff; Free; Join us for a series of FREE garden and food related workshops throughout the growing season hosted at the city-sponsored community gardens; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/garden-workshop-and-food-stories-series-diy-newspaper-pots-for-seedlings-tickets-152155325675.
Ladies and Littles Tea: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; Vibrant Women's Ministry is Hosting our annual Ladies and Littles Tea!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-and-littles-tea-tickets-151097674211.
Mother's Day Pop Up: 12-4 p.m.; Historic Ice House, 201 E. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-440-3561; Shop local and support our artists and small business owners; https://go.evvnt.com/776651-0.
Somos Bilingües: Voices of Graduates of a Dual Language School:
2-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-6272; Free; Words matter. Join us to learn about the history and future of bilingual education in Arizona. We will discuss the long-term impacts of an elementary Spanish/English dual language immersion program; https://go.evvnt.com/774880-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Sunday May 9
Botanical Blacksmiths @ The Arb: Opening: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Arboretum @ Flagstaff, 4001 South Woody Mountain Road, Flagstaff. The Botanical Blacksmiths Exhibit brings more than a score of sculptures into the garden for your enjoyment. All works are available for purchase and local pick-up, and thirty percent of the sales benefit The Arboretum at Flagstaff! Come peruse and ponder the beautiful and whimsical as you walk the paths of The Arb this summer! Bring a Mom on opening day for an artistic mothers day in the gardens! https://thearb.org.
Cirque Legacy: 1-10 p.m.; FLAGSTAFF MALL, 4650 US-89, Flagstaff; $5 to $150; Tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunday-may-9-cirque-legacy-in-flagstaff-az-tickets-153329712297.
