The Bliss of Concentration: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, 6701 E Mountain Ranch Road, Williams. The Bliss of Concentration; $25,​with John McKethan. In this half day course we will learn what concentration is, why it is so important, and how to develop our powers of concentration through systematic training in meditation. Concentration completely determines the power and effectiveness of our spiritual practice, and the extent to which our mind is under control. Therefore, it is of paramount importance to our own happiness and well-being, as well as our ability to be of benefit to others. International Kadampa Retreat Center Grand Canyon, info@meditationinnorthernarizona.org, 9286376232. https://www.meditationinnorthernarizona.org/concentration.