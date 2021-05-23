'The Seagull' Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of "The Seagull" on Monday, May 24 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre."The Seagull" boasts a stellar, award-winning ensemble cast, including Annette Bening, Brian Dennehy, Saoirse Ronan, Elisabeth Moss, Mare Winningham, Corey Stoll and Billy Howle, among others. Adapted by Tony-winning playwright Stephen Karam Anton Chekhov's classic play and directed by Tony-winner Michael Mayer, "The Seagull" explores, with comedy and melancholy, the obsessive nature of love, the tangled relationships between parents and children, and the transcendent value and psychic toll of art. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.