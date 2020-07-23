Friday, July 24

Family Friday: Aquatic animals: 2:30 p.m. Hosted by Museum Of Northern Arizona. This program is an online/virtual program available on the MNA Facebook page.Where there's water, there's life. That was true in the past, when a sea covered the area we now think of as the Colorado Plateau. And it's true now in even small ponds. Join Mari Soliday as she looks at the sea creatures what lived in this area in the watery past and what can currently be found living in the amphibian pond at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Each Friday on the MNA Facebook page, Mari Soliday presents a short education program for kids, including an activity to try at home. If you watch it live, you can ask questions in the comments. Past programs can be found in the video section of the MNA Facebook page under the playlist Family Fridays and STEAM Saturdays. Call 928-774-5211 or http://musnaz.org for more information.