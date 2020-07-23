Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Thursday, July 23
FlagLib Zoomy Zoom Zoom reading: 8-9 p.m. Flagstaff Public Library. Come read your work via zoom with other local authors! Or come listen. Email flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com for more. Or visit https://sites.google.com/view/flaglib-summer-reading-2020/home/events/writing-and-creating/zoomy-zoom-zoom-reading?authuser=0.
Streaming | Comet NEOWISE Live: 8:30-10 p.m. Lowell Observatory YouTube Channel, https://youtu.be/2vYdax868V8. See Comet NEOWISE (C/2020 F3) at its closest approach to Earth (about 64 million miles away) during a live stream broadcast from Lowell Observatory at 8:30 p.m. AZ/PDT (11:30 p.m. EDT). We'll hear from Lowell Observatory Director Dr. Jeff Hall and Senior Astronomer Dr. Dave Schleicher, who has been studying comets for decades. If the weather is clear, we'll show you live views of the comet from our Giovale Open Deck Observatory. If it's cloudy, we'll showcase some of the images our teams have been taking for the past week.
Ft. Tuthill COVID Testing: 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff. Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Free. COVID-19 Testing.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Tickets $19.99. Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.
Postpartum Support Group: Flagstaff Doulas, 2708 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff. 928-607-3706. 10-11 a.m., The postpartum period can be one of the most challenging times of your life.
Writers Who Lunch Virtual Editions: Hosted by Flagstaff City-Coconino County Public Library. 12-1:30 p.m., Come feed yourself and your writing with Writer in Residence Jenn Guyer and the Flag writing community. Join the virtual writer's cave. To learn more about how to join, send a message to flagstaffpubliclibrary@gmail.com
Cancer Support Group: Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare, 1200 N. Beaver St., Flagstaff. 928-310-8467. 2:30-4 p.m., Cancer Support Group: If you are newly diagnosed, with any type of cancer, a caregiver, or a survivor, this group is for you.
NAU Virtual Summer Seminar Series: Economic Impacts of Covid-19: 928-523-2672. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. Northern Arizona University’s Summer Seminar Series features an eclectic set of engaging topics highlighting the talent and diversity of faculty, visiting scholars and experts in the community.
Kids Capoeira Angola Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 5:30-6:15 p.m., Tickets $15. Our biweekly kids class happens every Thursday from 5:30-6:15pm and Saturday from 10:30-11:15am.
NAMI Support Groups: Hope Community Church, 3700 N. Fanning Drive, Flagstaff. (928) 606-6448. 5:30-7 p.m., Free. NAMI Flagstaff (National Alliance on Mental Illness) offers two support groups: NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group for adults who have experienced the symptoms of a mental health condition.
Policies for Peace Symposium: 6-8 p.m., Free. Policies for Peace Symposium is the first in a series of discussions about the connection points within our town and their potential for building a peaceful and sustainable community. For more info, call 928-814-9400.
Capoeira Angola Adults Class: Boys & Girls Club of Flagstaff, 301 S. Paseo Del Flag, Flagstaff. 6:30-8:30 p.m., Tickets $15. Capoeira Angola is an art form that combines and draws elements from dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video: 1 E. Rte 66, 1 E. Route 66, Flagstaff. 7-10 p.m., Free. Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far. https://azdailysun.com/events/?_ev_id=12184582b_flagstaff_virtual_game_night:_trivia,_charades,_and_drawing_over_video
Friday, July 24
Family Friday: Aquatic animals: 2:30 p.m. Hosted by Museum Of Northern Arizona. This program is an online/virtual program available on the MNA Facebook page.Where there's water, there's life. That was true in the past, when a sea covered the area we now think of as the Colorado Plateau. And it's true now in even small ponds. Join Mari Soliday as she looks at the sea creatures what lived in this area in the watery past and what can currently be found living in the amphibian pond at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Each Friday on the MNA Facebook page, Mari Soliday presents a short education program for kids, including an activity to try at home. If you watch it live, you can ask questions in the comments. Past programs can be found in the video section of the MNA Facebook page under the playlist Family Fridays and STEAM Saturdays. Call 928-774-5211 or http://musnaz.org for more information.
