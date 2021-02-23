"Being Julia" Film Encore: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a "Festival Flashback" of the sensational acclaimed film "Being Julia" on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre." Being Julia" features an award-winning all-star cast, including Annette Bening, Jeremy Irons, Michael Gambon and Shaun Evans. Annette Bening was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress and won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in "Being Julia"."Being Julia," based on W. Somerset Maugham's "Theatre" and adapted by Academy Award-winner Ronald Harwood ("The Pianist"), is an intoxicating combination of wicked comedy and smart drama, starring Bening as the beautiful and beguiling actress Julia Lambert.Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.