Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Wednesday, May 19
Shared Stories: Conversations Between our Lutheran & Jewish Communities: 6:30-8 p.m. May Session: Ruth and Naomi Wednesday, May 19th at 6:30PMOn May 19th from 6:30-8:00pm, we will share the story of Ruth and Naomi together. It is a story that has many things to say about the Torah, relationships, and more. We will explore the different dynamics that exist both in the Jewish community and the Christian (Lutheran) community.To join the May session, you can join the following Zoom meeting on the evening of the 19th: https://zoom.us/j/93939727218. Should you have questions please reach out to either Pastor Adam (pastoradam@sothflagstaff.org) or Rabbi Nina (levchadash@cableone.net). Congregation Lev Shalom, info@levshalomaz.org.
Adventures in Mental Health Summer Camp: June 21st-25th- 7:30 am -5 pm.; Accepting application. Camp starts at the Balance Mental Health and Wellness downtown office; 405 N. Beaver St. Suite 9, Flagstaff; Cost: $550 with a $50 discount for the first 10 participants. Contact: kmeyerlcsw@protonmail.com or 928-286-7229. Licensed mental health providers from Balance Mental Health and Wellness are completing an outdoor program for adolescents ages 13-17. This program will focus on mood and body regulation through use of relaxation and mindfulness skills while experiencing the wonders and benefits of nature and the great outdoors!
'Planet of the Humans' Film Premiere: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. State Route 89A, Sedona. The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of "Planet of the Humans" on Wednesday and Thursday, May 19 and 20 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. each day."Planet of the Humans" takes a harsh look at how the environmental movement has lost the battle through well-meaning but disastrous choices, including the belief that solar panels and windmills would save us, and by giving in to the corporate interests of Wall Street. Tickets are $12 general admission or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.
Changing or Stopping Child Support: 12-12:45 p.m. Online. Looking to change or stop your Child Support Order? Join us for this free Legal Talk by Family Law attorney, Kristy Clairmont of Family Law Legal Consulting, PLLC at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
Adult Guardianship and Conservatorship: 9-9:45 a.m. Online. Join us for this free Legal Talk on how to get Legal Authority over a Diminished Capacity Adult by Alexandra Shroufe online at: https://azcourthelp.org/public-events. Sara Lee, spena-lee@courts.az.gov. https://azcourthelp.org/public-events.
The Senator was a Ham: Barry Goldwater and Amateur Radio": 6-7 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-774-6272; Free; Amateur or "ham" radio is a hobby and communication service. Discover the history of Arizona's most famous ham radio operator, U.S. Senator Barry Goldwater; https://go.evvnt.com/774891-0.
Bridge Church Midweek Service: 7-8:30 p.m.; 3926 S. Walapai Drive, 3926 S. Walapai Drive, Flagstaff; Free; RSVP for Wednesday, May 19th; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bridge-church-midweek-service-tickets-154276411901.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Thursday, May 20
Stand Tall - Don't Fall: 11 a.m.-noon; Flagstaff; 928-863-0595; A program to develop stability, clarity, resilience. Lift your mood, improve coordination, regain lost skills and abilities. Levels ONE & TWO;
Think Bigger Event w/Dustin Runyon: 1-3 p.m.; Flagstaff; Free; Join your fellow Flagstaff real estate community for this powerful, mind expanding event with Dustin Runyon!; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/think-bigger-event-wdustin-runyon-tickets-153056226293.
2021 Road Trip Symposium: Where? Are We There Yet?: 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.; May 20, Little America Hotel, 2515 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff; $250; Where have we been? Where are we going? Where are we now?; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-road-trip-symposium-where-are-we-there-yet-tickets-98503317073.
