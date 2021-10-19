Editor's note: Due to COVID-19 related closures, some in-person events may be canceled or rescheduled. Please confirm scheduling information by contacting event organizers.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Body Wisdom Qigong class: Enhancing, well-being and vitality thru qigong and other body centered practices. We will explore awakening our inner alchemy through attention, intention, movement ,breath, sound and visualization/meditation. Weekly classes on Zoom facilitated by Kayla Smith, ND. Ongoing every Tuesday evening on Zoom from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 - $10 per class. Details on how to submit this will be shared once you have joined the class. Contact: Kayla Smith at 928-525-6112 or at ka_star33@yahoo.com. for more information and to receive the link for the class.
Flagstaff 3.5% Reading-Action Project: 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.; Flagstaff; 928-380-6952; A Reading-Action group for anyone who wonders, “What can I do in the face of global climate change?” A chance to read together, hear guest experts, and act locally!; https://go.evvnt.com/909246-0.
CAL/SBS Film Series: Sound of Metal:7-9 p.m.; Cline Library, 1001 Knoles Drive, Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The College of Arts & Letters/College of Social and Behavioral Sciences Film Series celebrates Disability Pride and Heritage Month with a screening of the 2019 film Sound of Metal, starring Riz Ahmed; https://go.evvnt.com/892937-0.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Wednesday Bingo: 5-9 p.m.; AMERICAN LEGION POST 3-Mark A. Moore Post, 204 W. Birch Ave., Flagstaff; 928-774-7982; Come and play one of America's favorite games for cash prizes! Snack bar available; https://go.evvnt.com/910057-0.
The GELL Center’s Global Film Series: Orfeu Negro: 7-9 p.m.; Liberal Arts – NAU, 705 S. Beaver St., Flagstaff; 928-523-3834; The Global Engagement and Language Learning Center’s films for the semester will celebrate award-winning films from across the globe in nine different languages; https://go.evvnt.com/892959-0.
Genocide on Trial: The Rule of Law at Work: 7-9 p.m. NAU Liberal Arts Building, Room 120, Flagstaff. The Martin-Springer Institute welcomes Camille Bibles, a US Magistrate Judge and former Senior Trial Attorney in the prosecution of Ratko Mladic, a colonel-general who in 2017 was convicted of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by the International Criminal Tribunal of the former Yugoslavia.This event is free and open to the public. Melissa Cohen, Melissa.Cohen@nau.edu.
One Team Scavenger Hunt Flagstaff: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Recommended Parking to Begin Adventure, 116 W. Phoenix Ave., Flagstaff; $19.99; Puzzling Adventures are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-team-scavenger-hunt-flagstaff-tickets-110555837486.
Flagstaff Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades, and Drawing over Video; 7-10 p.m.; Free; Make your game night legendary! Play fun online games, answer trivia, laugh ‘til it hurts, and connect with friends near and far; https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flagstaff-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107915351722.
Arizona Daily Sun calendar event submissions run in print and online and are free of charge. Go to azdailysun.com/events. (The old website, azdailysun.com/calendar, redirects there now.) On the new site, you can create an account and submit events in our improved layout, including the ability to edit your own listings if changes occur. Please submit any missing calendar items or update old ones to reflect virtual versions of current events, and we'll plug them in print as soon as we can.